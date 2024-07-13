This Is The Oldest Commercially-Available Cheese In The World

You won't find Bitto Storico on random grocery store shelves because it's one of the rarest cheeses in the world. Only one region produces it: The Sondrio province in the Valtellina Valley in Lombardy, where it's named after the Bitto River. There are actually only 12 producers of it in the world, and though their specific processes vary, what's common to all Bitto Storico is that the cow's milk that makes up the majority of its content is processed twice – once in the morning and once in the evening — right after the cows get milked. It's also only produced for four months of the year, throughout the whole of June until the very end of September.

Not every wheel of Bitto Storico will be 20 years old, and in fact, most probably won't be. Typically, the Bitto Storico you can find from cheesemongers is around five to 10 years of age. It can go longer, though, depending on its milk composition. While cow's milk forms the majority of Bitto Storico's base, milk from Orobica goats (a species native to the region) is also part of the process. The more goat's milk used in its production, the longer it will typically last (though goat's milk can never make up more than 10% of its base). Both the cows and goats whose dairy is used for Bitto Storico are also exclusively free-range.