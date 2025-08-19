Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Chain Restaurant Should Steak Lovers Choose?

When you're in the mood for a good steak, there are several chains you could choose from — among those are the industry-leading Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse. While both restaurants offer steak, that's about where their similarities end. Each offers its own unique aesthetic, and with differing menus. Texas Roadhouse is known for hand-cut steaks and a down-home feel, whereas LongHorn Steakhouse is best known for heavily seasoned masterpieces and an upscale environment. That said, you may wonder which chain restaurant you should choose if you're in the mood for steak.

We at Daily Meal decided to take a deep dive into both chains to see which offered the best overall experience for steak lovers. We looked at menus, price points, bonus offerings, and more to determine the answer to that question — this is a methodology that we break down into sections below. Ready to discover whether Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn Steakhouse is your best bet for your next steak dinner? Let's get into it.