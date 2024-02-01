What Kind Of Seasoning Does Texas Roadhouse Use On Its Steaks?

When struck with a craving for a succulent, juicy steak, lots of people head to Texas Roadhouse. While the selection of sirloins, ribeyes, and filets is a draw for most patrons, many customers heap praise on the seasoning blend the chain uses to elevate the flavor of its beef. In fact, plenty of diners may wish to know just what goes into the Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning, perhaps to replicate the restaurant's recipe better when preparing their favorite cuts at home.

To that end, a self-proclaimed Texas Roadhouse staff member posting on Reddit took a crack at the recipe based on knowledge they accrued while working at the restaurant. According to the Redditor, the steak seasoning may feature a combination of spices like onion and chili powders, paprika, brown sugar, turmeric, black pepper, and garlic in powder and salt forms. Keep in mind that this person explicitly stated that they didn't know the exact recipe, so take their claim, ahem, with a grain of salt.