What Kind Of Seasoning Does Texas Roadhouse Use On Its Steaks?
When struck with a craving for a succulent, juicy steak, lots of people head to Texas Roadhouse. While the selection of sirloins, ribeyes, and filets is a draw for most patrons, many customers heap praise on the seasoning blend the chain uses to elevate the flavor of its beef. In fact, plenty of diners may wish to know just what goes into the Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning, perhaps to replicate the restaurant's recipe better when preparing their favorite cuts at home.
To that end, a self-proclaimed Texas Roadhouse staff member posting on Reddit took a crack at the recipe based on knowledge they accrued while working at the restaurant. According to the Redditor, the steak seasoning may feature a combination of spices like onion and chili powders, paprika, brown sugar, turmeric, black pepper, and garlic in powder and salt forms. Keep in mind that this person explicitly stated that they didn't know the exact recipe, so take their claim, ahem, with a grain of salt.
Texas Roadhouse offers bottles of its seasonings online
While Texas Roadhouse doesn't share its exact seasoning blend recipe with customers, it seems that the restaurant once offered bottles of steak seasoning for sale on Amazon. This includes a version of its Sirloin Seasoning, which proudly bears the Texas Roadhouse logo on its label. While the item is not currently available, a peek at the ingredient listing does provide a bit more insight into the seasoning practices at Texas Roadhouse.
According to the label, the bottled seasoning blend includes paprika, salt, sugar, turmeric, dehydrated garlic, and onion. Also listed are monosodium glutamate (MSG), spices, and soybean oil. The seasoning proved to be a hit with customers on Amazon, with one review stating, "My whole family loves this...We have used it on burgers, steaks, and in recipes for meatloaf, etc." Unfortunately, there's no indication when the item will once again be in stock. In the meantime, customers can purchase the chain's Cactus Blossom and Rattlesnake Bites seasoning blends to tide them over.
Why doesn't Texas Roadhouse share its recipes?
According to its website, Texas Roadhouse, like many other chain restaurants, keeps its proprietary recipes a well-guarded secret. While customers may not be too keen on this policy, it makes sense from a business perspective. Some may argue that people enjoy dining out for the experience it affords, as opposed to the food they order while visiting an establishment. While that may be true to some degree, certain recipes, such as a special seasoning blend, play a significant role in how diners enjoy particular menu items. As a result, Texas Roadhouse prefers that customers visit its locations or purchase one of its bottled seasoning blends directly.
The restaurant does provide another option, however. Customers are encouraged to contact their preferred Texas Roadhouse location to inquire about possibly getting an item to use at home. It's not specified what items are available or which locations will honor these requests, but it's worth a try if you can't get enough of the steakhouse's seasoning or its beloved bread rolls.