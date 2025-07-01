Fast Food Sides That Are Quietly Getting More Expensive
Many of the oldest fast food restaurant chains that are still in existence today have been around for more than one hundred years. Fast food restaurants emerged at a time when the car was novel and convenience was the name of the game. As the 20th century evolved, fast food became synonymous with a tasty, quick meal that could feed a family for pennies on the dollar. This is not the case anymore, as many restaurant chains face major price increases.
Among those being hit the hardest are some of the most popular. From McDonald's and Panera to Taco Bell and Chipotle, it seems that no brand is immune to the unique economic stresses pummeling businesses right now. Between inflation, supply chain challenges, increasing labor costs, tariffs, and various climate and ecological disruptions, doing business costs more, which means these costs will inevitably be passed along to consumers.
One area where the price increases may not be as obvious is in the side dish department. While it may be easy to notice a large increase in the cost of a burger or burrito, a smaller one on a serving of fries or a scoop of guacamole may be more difficult to spot. We did some digging to find out what fast food sides are quietly getting more expensive so that you can make a more educated purchasing decision the next time you are searching for a cost-effective meal on the go.
Five Guys fries
As fast food brands go, Five Guys has a solid reputation for being among the more expensive chains around. Its focus on quality meat, fresh ingredients, and large portion sizes are among the reasons the chain tends to charge more than its competitors. When it comes to its fries, one of the more surprising facts some consumers may not know is that the chain makes its boardwalk-style fries in-house from real potatoes, never frozen ones. It sources a majority of these potatoes from Idaho and fries them twice in peanut oil. Additionally, the chain has a reputation for tossing extra fries into the bag when you purchase an order of the side dish, making it seem like an extra great value.
That said, consumers have been increasingly annoyed by the persistent price increases that have seemingly no end in sight. One user on X posted a photo of a receipt where a little order of fries cost a whopping $5.19, prompting someone to respond "5 dollars for a small fry is highway robbery." And, on a recent Threads post, a user remarked that a regular order of fries set them back $8.00, provoking outrage among fellow users who pointed out that potatoes are cheap and that the same amount of fries would cost half this amount elsewhere.
Waffle House hash browns
Waffle House has been serving "Good Food Fast" since its first location opened in 1955. Though you might expect waffles to be the brand's proverbial bread-and-butter, it excels in breakfast specialties of all kinds. While affordability used to be a big selling point for this chain, it has recently come under scrutiny for increasing its prices.
Among the more notable price hikes to make national news of late was the surcharge the chain implemented on eggs in response to ongoing supply shortages due to the bird flu. While egg supplies have rebounded as the bird flu has calmed, the 50-cent surcharge remains in place, and prices on other items continue to increase.
According to FinanceBuzz, overall prices at the Waffle House have soared by 32.7% over the past five years. One notable jump in price is reflected in the average cost of its world-famous hash browns. These shredded Idaho potatoes that come "Scattered, Smothered & Covered" went from $1.95 to $4.20 on average for a side order between 2020 and 2025, representing a 115% increase.
McDonald's fries
The fast food chain that has received the most media attention of late for its price increases is McDonald's. In a study published by FinanceBuzz, it is reported that McDonald's prices have doubled in the last decade, making it the chain with the greatest hikes in the fast food sector. One stark example of the price hikes was a viral post on X of a Big Mac Combo, which retailed for $18, and sparked a public outcry, prompting the CEO of McDonald's to publish an open letter clarifying the myths versus facts of pricing at the chain in the United States.
While a hamburger may be an easy target to beef about, another side dish that has gotten quite a bit of attention is McDonald's best-selling item, french fries. Though prices may vary by location, the average cost of a medium order of McDonald's famous fries has soared from $1.59 to $3.19 in ten years, a 100% increase, and some Redditors are not happy about it. Not only do they think the price hike is outrageous, but many claim the portion sizes have shrunk, prompting further resentment against the chain.
Chipotle guacamole
Chipotle has been serving up its own spin on good-for-you Mexican-style cuisine since it was founded in 1993. Like other fast food chains, Chipotle has not been immune to market pressures, prompting it to continue increasing prices over the past decade by roughly 75% on average.
One particular side dish that is especially susceptible to price increases because of the perishable nature of its star ingredient is guacamole. A side of Chipotle's guacamole that used to sell for $1.80 in 2014 retails for upwards of $2.95 now, a jump of almost 64%. Avocados continue to fluctuate in price due to climate and weather disruptions, supply chain issues, ongoing trade-related policy changes, and an increasing demand for the fruit.
Despite this, one Redditor is skeptical of the necessity for these price hikes at Chipotle. In a rather detailed analysis of the increasing price of the chain's guacamole as compared with the average selling price of a Hass avocado, labor costs as a percentage of revenue, and food costs as a percentage of revenue since 2016, this user isn't buying the fluctuating prices of avocados as a good enough reason for the fast food restaurant to charge more, particularly as revenues have continued to increase. Not surprisingly, many of the comments echo this sentiment.
Popeyes Cajun fries
If fried chicken is your thing, you won't do much better than Popeyes for something quick and easy. This chain is frequently considered the best fast food fried chicken around, and for good reason. Not only does it marinate its meat for 12 hours, but it also uses an extra amount of batter for the ultimate crunchy crust. Unfortunately, this chicken now comes at quite a cost. Overall prices at the chain have increased by roughly 86% since 2014, making it the fast food restaurant with the second highest percentage of price hikes behind McDonald's.
Though all of its side dishes have undergone price changes, its Cajun fries are among the more notable ones. A large order of Cajun fries used to cost $3.99 in 2014. They are now hovering around $7.79 or more per order, an increase of 95%, and Redditors are noticing. In a discussion on the matter, many former customers are unwilling to dine at the fried chicken chain unless they have a coupon or score a discount on the Popeyes app, like the "2 Can Dine" deal, which generally includes five pieces of signature chicken, two sides, and two biscuits for around $11.99, depending on location.
Arby's jalapeño bites
Arby's may be famous for its melt-in-your-mouth roast beef that is cooked in a plastic bag, but it has also gotten a reputation for being quite pricey. Over the past decade, prices at the fast food chain have risen by 55%, prompting many Reddit fans to pine for the good old days when you could get five roast beef sandwiches for $5.
Among the menu price increases that have gone somewhat more unnoticed at Arby's are the limited side dishes on offer. Since sandwiches are the proverbial bread and butter of the fast food chain, sides are often a bit of an afterthought, though no less susceptible to inflation.
One such side dish that has risen from $2.79 to around $4.19 per 5-piece order since 2014 are the jalapeño bites. This represents a 50% increase over a ten-year period. Frankly, if you are keen on classic jalapeño poppers, you can easily make them at home for a far more reasonable price.
Taco Bell nacho fries
Since the very first restaurant opened in Downey, California in 1962, Taco Bell has been serving up its unique brand of Mexican-inspired fast food to the masses. While the restaurant chain still enjoys a cult-like following, fans have been increasingly frustrated with persistent price increases that are making it less of an affordable staple and more of a luxury indulgence.
Among fast food chains, Taco Bell ranks third in terms of the highest percentage of price increases in the past decade at 81%, per FinanceBuzz. One popular menu item that has persistently increased in price are the nacho fries, which are generally a limited-time offer. When they first appeared on the menu in 2018, a regular-sized order retailed for just $1. When they returned to the menu in 2022, the same order cost $1.49. Today, a regular order of nacho fries will set you back $2.59, while a large one retails for $3.49.
Burger King onion rings
Burger King may not be as popular as it once was, but it still ranks as the 7th most profitable fast food restaurant in the U.S., according to the Food Industry. While it may not be leading the pack in terms of price increases, it is among the restaurants that have seen an uptick since 2014 of about 55%, which may in part explain the decrease in the chain's popularity.
Among the menu items that have seen a robust increase over the years are the onion rings. This item, which first appeared on the menu in 1974, retailed for about $2.09 in 2014. By 2024 it skyrocketed to an average retail price of $2.99. Today, some restaurants are charging as much as $4.49 per order.
Not only have prices increased, but Redditors are increasingly complaining about a persistent decrease in quality. The portion sizes have been notably puny and the onion rings are cold and soggy. And, while this isn't new, many are quick to point out they aren't even made from real onions, but a kind of onion paste, which some find less than appealing.
Chick-fil-A's waffle fries
With more than 3,000 restaurants across 48 states, Chick-fil-A is the third most lucrative fast food chain in the U.S. Known for its signature brand of hospitality and signature chicken sandwich, the brand has continued to grow despite consistent price increases over the past few years. Indeed, since 2014, average prices at Chick-fil-A have increased by 55%, which has raised more than a few eyebrows.
One of its most popular items, the waffle fries, has skyrocketed in price from around $1.65 in 2014 to $2.35 in 2024 for a medium order, a 42% increase. This isn't the only change that has occurred to the beloved side dish. According to the brand's website, the recipe for the fries has been adjusted to allow them to stay crispier longer.
Fans have noticed and are not pleased. In an Instagram post on the company's website, throngs of followers begged the fast food chain to bring back the old fries, citing the new ones are too crunchy. That said, some Redditors applauded the change, noting they liked the firmer texture better than the soggier version.
Panera's mac and cheese
Panera Bread has been serving up its brand of freshly prepared, "clean" food since it was founded in 1987. The first national restaurant chain to include calorie counts on its menu, many people view the chain as a healthier alternative, but at what cost?
Since 2014, Panera has experienced a 54% increase in average prices. Among the menu items that have shot up in cost is its mac and cheese, which went from $7.69 in 2014 to around $13.39 ten years later for a large order, a 43% increase. While this brand doesn't have the highest-rated fast food mac and cheese, it is generally appreciated for its decadence.
That said, it can on occasion be inconsistent and fans aren't about to shell out more money for a product that is hit-or-miss. One Redditor claims that the occasional watery texture is a result of the reheating process, during which holes may develop in the pouch of mac and cheese which can allow for hot water to leak into the finished product. A more reliable and cheaper alternative is to purchase the mac and cheese from the Panera at Home line, which can be found at most major grocery stores.
Hardee's/Carl's Jr. hash browns
Though they originally began as independent fast food restaurants, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. have been under the same umbrella of ownership since CKE Restaurants bought the former in 1997. To this day, it is difficult to distinguish between the two, except that Hardee's exists primarily on the East Coast, while Carl's Jr. is mostly a West Coast entity.
When looking at the impact of inflation on fast food prices, the two restaurants are generally lumped together, which is why in a study published by FinanceBuzz about the increases in fast food breakfast prices over several years you will find them listed as Hardee's/Carl's Jr. From 2019 to 2024, these fast food restaurants raised prices on breakfast items by a whopping 72%, tied for first with Taco Bell.
Though biscuits are often considered to be the centerpiece of the breakfast menu at both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. its version of hash browns, which are called rounds, are also quite popular. The cost of an order of hash rounds at these fast food chains rose by 107% over five years, from $1.59 in 2019 to $3.29 in 2024. That said, some Redditors insist that they feel Hardee's in particular has the best breakfast out of any fast food restaurant out there, making it the only meal worth the price to eat at the establishment.
In-N-Out fries
If you live on the West coast, you have likely heard of In-N-Out. The fast food chain has been serving virtually the same menu since it was founded in Baldwin Park, California in 1948. Among the reasons its menu has hardly changed in all of these years is the fact that the chain has a "not so secret menu" on its website that allows its cult-like fan following to customize meals to their liking.
Among the many items that In-N-Out is famous for are its fries. These fries are made fresh to order from real potatoes that are hand-sliced directly into the fryer. No frills, no fillers, nothing artificial. Customers love them, and many will go out of their way to get an order.
While In-N-Out has historically been one of the chains that has not raised prices drastically, it hasn't been immune to market pressures. In a Reddit post, one customer showed a side-by-side menu from 2024 and 2025 indicating a modest price increase of all the menu items, including the fries, which went from $2.30 to $2.35, around a 2% increase. While some fans were perturbed, many were quick to point out that In-N-Out has some of the best-paid employees in the fast food sector and the prices are still lower than many other competitors, making them something of an outlier among fast food chains.
Jack in the Box hash browns
Another fast food chain with a smaller, but enthusiastic following is Jack in the Box. The franchise, which was founded in 1951 in San Diego, CA, is most well-known for two things, its tacos and its 24/7 breakfast menu. When it comes to fast food chains that serve breakfast, Jack in the Box ranks third in terms of the highest percentage of price changes from 2019 to 2024 with a 64% average jump in overall prices.
One item that has decimated the field in terms of percentage increases are the hash browns. These rose from $1 in 2019 to around $2.49 in 2024, a 149% increase. Many Redditors are taking heed of the price increases, noting that not only have they risen, but the portion sizes appear to be shrinking. That said, several suggest that you can still get a decent deal by using the app, and will only go to the restaurant when they can get a discount.
The extensive price increases may be indicative of a larger set of problems Jack in the Box has been facing. Earlier this year the chain announced it was closing nearly 200 locations predominantly on the West Coast to help address a significant drop in sales recently, as reported by ABC7 Los Angeles.