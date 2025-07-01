Fast Food Sides That Are Quietly Getting More Expensive

Many of the oldest fast food restaurant chains that are still in existence today have been around for more than one hundred years. Fast food restaurants emerged at a time when the car was novel and convenience was the name of the game. As the 20th century evolved, fast food became synonymous with a tasty, quick meal that could feed a family for pennies on the dollar. This is not the case anymore, as many restaurant chains face major price increases.

Among those being hit the hardest are some of the most popular. From McDonald's and Panera to Taco Bell and Chipotle, it seems that no brand is immune to the unique economic stresses pummeling businesses right now. Between inflation, supply chain challenges, increasing labor costs, tariffs, and various climate and ecological disruptions, doing business costs more, which means these costs will inevitably be passed along to consumers.

One area where the price increases may not be as obvious is in the side dish department. While it may be easy to notice a large increase in the cost of a burger or burrito, a smaller one on a serving of fries or a scoop of guacamole may be more difficult to spot. We did some digging to find out what fast food sides are quietly getting more expensive so that you can make a more educated purchasing decision the next time you are searching for a cost-effective meal on the go.