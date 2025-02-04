Waffle House Is Raising Egg Prices As Bird Flu Continues To Wreak Havoc

If you're a Waffle House fan, be on the lookout; this popular chain restaurant has announced that it will add a temporary surcharge for each egg sold across all its menus. The surcharge is only 50 cents, but that can add up quickly if you eat multiple egg-filled orders when dining out at this restaurant.

The surcharge is due to the rising price of eggs, which is linked to an outbreak of HPAI bird flu. There have been struggles with bird flu over the past few years, but in November and December 2024, there was a resurgence of the virus just in time for the holidays, which is currently affecting all 50 states in the U.S. Worse yet, the uptick in the virus means that around 17 million hens were killed at the end of last year. All that has led to egg prices increasing, land predictions are that they'll continue to climb as much as another 20% as the year progresses.