14 Restaurant Chains In Danger Of Major Price Increases

The first few months of 2025 have been nothing short of dizzying in terms of world events. When it comes to the restaurant industry, a host of factors have made doing business as usual something of a nightmare. Between supply chain disruptions, climate and agricultural challenges (including ongoing concerns over the bird flu), rising labor costs, inflation, and tariffs, being a restaurant owner has meant making some hard decisions about the bottom line.

While most experts agree that these factors have disproportionately impacted smaller mom-and-pop restaurants that operate on slim margins, all restaurants face price hikes on food, beverages, tableware, kitchen equipment, packaging, and utilities. Though some restaurants can absorb modest increases, restaurants typically strive to keep prices low to drive consumer traffic, which the National Restaurant Association notes has never fully recovered to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further disruptions to the cost of doing business may result in price increases that might impact your favorite restaurant chains. Let's take a look at which of these could be in danger of these price jumps and what specific factors may driving them.

