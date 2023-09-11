11 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Five Guys

Founded in 1986 as a lone burger shop, Five Guys has since grown into an internationally respected fast food brand. Today there are some 1,700 Five Guys restaurants open around the world, and this number is rapidly expanding. In the United Kingdom alone, Five Guys plans to open around 150 new restaurants in the coming years.

Five Guys' growth can be put down to a number of factors. The brand has built a reputation for serving fresh, high-quality, delicious food including french fries that are prepared in-house. Fans also adore Five Guys for the near-endless combinations of free toppings that can be added to any burger or hotdog.

While many are quick to shout about the positives of eating at Five Guys, like all brands it does have its negatives. In this article we expose both the good and the bad aspects of Five Guys through different facts you probably don't know.