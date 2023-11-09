The Reason In-N-Out's Menu Has Hardly Changed

At In-N-Out Burger, you know what you're getting. The simple white-and-red menu board at any location is famously brief, offering hamburgers, cheeseburgers, Double-Double cheeseburgers, fries, and drinks. Of course, there's a secret menu with options like Animal Style fries and burgers that's hardly secret, but the main menu is more or less the same menu that hungry customers ordered from half a century ago. So why is that? It's mostly the longstanding, stubborn philosophy of the founders.

The first In-N-Out appeared in Los Angeles in 1948, created by Harry and Esther Snyder. At the time, the duo ran the business with a straightforward, no-frills motto: "Keep it simple, do one thing, and do it the best you can."

Unlike other famous fast-food companies that experiment with breakfast menus, healthy alternatives, or different cuisine types entirely like the McRib, In-N-Out Burger sticks to basics: Just burgers, fries, and a drink. The strategy seems to be a successful one because grabbing lunch at In-N-Out is a common part of any California trip.