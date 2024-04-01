The Oldest Fast Food Chains In The US

Though some of America's oldest fast food chains have been around for roughly a century, the real rise of fast food came after World War II. This was a time of innovation, when a postwar economic boom gave more families access to vehicles than ever before. A national promotion of car culture inspired a wave of novel fast food restaurants, an industry which revolved around automobiles with the introduction of drive-ins, carhops, and drive-thrus. This golden age of the U.S. economy catered to convenience and sparked a cultural moment during which most of today's best-known fast food chains came to be.

Today's longest-running fast food chains got their start in unassuming corners all across the country, and many of them have been around longer than you'd think. Here are some of the oldest fast food chains in the U.S., all of which were started before 1960, if not much earlier.