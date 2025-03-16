The Fast Food Restaurant That Cooks Its Beef In A Plastic Bag

When you think of cooking beef, you probably imagine the sizzle and aroma of meat on a hot grill. As such, you can understand our surprise when we discovered a restaurant that takes an entirely different approach: cooking beef in plastic bags. Before gasping in horror, consider that you've likely enjoyed this very beef without ever questioning how it was prepared.

The restaurant? Arby's. However, the process makes more sense than it first appears. The chain's roast beef arrives prepackaged in a plastic roasting bag containing both the meat and a self-basting marinade. The bagged meat comes frozen and, once thawed, undergoes a three to four-hour roasting process before being cooled and sliced to order. This is the same roast beef you'll find on several of Arby's sandwiches, including the classic roast beef, bacon beef'n'cheddar, and French dip and Swiss.

While cooking beef in plastic bags sounds off-putting, the results speak for themselves. Consumers love Arby's roast beef, and this meat contributes to some of the entries on Daily Meal's round-up of best Arby's sandwiches. And since this cooking method has several benefits, the chain might actually be onto something!