The Only Guide You Need For Your First Time Shopping At Costco
Costco has an almost cult-like following of devotees. Not only do people enjoy the cost savings and opportunity to buy staples in bulk, Costco has the ability to stock some pretty impressive gourmet foods at prices that are far more affordable than you might think.
That said, some folks still shy away from making the leap into becoming a full-fledged member because doing so can seem intimidating. Not only is the store large and can be super crowded at peak hours, it can be hard to tell what is an actual deal and what might be worth leaving on the shelf.
We decided to take some of the mystique out of becoming a Costco member for you. If you are ready to commit, but aren't sure where to start, this is the only guide you need for your first time shopping at Costco.
Plan your visit during off-peak hours
Perhaps one of the most daunting parts of shopping at Costco is the crowds. It can be hard to navigate the warehouse when everyone is fighting for real estate to park a cart and investigate what's on sale. This is especially true if it is your first time visiting Costco, when you are trying to suss out where everything is and what is available. For this reason we recommend selecting an off-peak hour to plan your first Costco trip.
The best time in the week to shop at Costco is on Tuesday through Thursday between 3 and 5 pm. This will allow you to avoid weekend crowds and the after work rush, which can make for long lines and overcrowded aisles.
Prepare a grocery list
One of the things Costco has mastered is the art of enticing shoppers to impulse buy things. Between the parade of seasonal and sale items displayed at the entrance, food samples, and expertly designed end caps, it is easy to get sucked into purchasing that discount vacuum or an extra bottle of laundry soap.
The best way to avoid getting sucked into an impulse buy is to bring a grocery list and stick to it. If you want to leave yourself some wiggle room for a handful of unexpected purchases, which is part of the fun of shopping at Costco, set a budget for these. This will help you really consider if something is worth spending on or if you'd rather wait.
Download the Costco membership app and check for coupons
Before heading to Costco, make sure you download the Costco app and get familiar with it. It can save you a lot of time and money. The Costco app has a number of invaluable features, including a list of things that are new and recommended for you, member favorites, a treasure hunt section, an indication of limited-time-offers, items that have been discounted, and access to Costco Direct, where you can purchase deeply discounted items online.
You can also access Costco's Instant Savings and Everyday Values mailer online via the app, which will indicate special offers and any coupons currently available, and the popular Costco Connection magazine, which is highly informative and may apprise you of any special deals going on. Lastly, don't forget to take advantage of the Shopping List feature on the app. This will help you stay on target with your budget and get everything you need.
Park near the entrance and grab a cart
Costco newbies may want to wait to find a parking spot near the entrance of the warehouse. Most people don't comprehend how challenging and backbreaking it can be to wrangle a fully loaded cart from Costco to their car.
Speaking of carts, there are two types to choose from at Costco. While they are both a little unwieldy to handle, if you plan to purchase larger items, you will want to snag a flatbed cart rather than one of the more traditional ones. These are easier to unload and have a larger capacity. If you aren't sure, err on the side of caution and get the flatbed. There is nothing more frustrating than having to go all the way back to the entrance to swap out carts halfway through your shopping excursion.
Bring shopping bags or cardboard boxes
One of the idiosyncrasies about shopping at Costco is that the store doesn't offer shopping bags. While this is likely to reduce waste and save on overhead costs, it also makes sense when virtually everything at the store comes in bulk sizes. For this reason, you will want to think ahead and bring your own reusable shopping bags or cardboard boxes to help you load your purchases into and out of your car and home.
If you happen to forget your own bags or boxes, Costco always has a stack of empty boxes located near the checkout registers that you are welcome to use. While they are ringing you up, feel free to grab some of these to help corral your goods.
Know your membership options
There are a few things to consider before you decide on whether a Costco membership is even prudent for you. First, not everyone has a warehouse located nearby, though many of its products are available online, making it convenient for virtually anyone to take advantage of membership. Second, if you live alone or have limited storage space, you may not be able to take advantage of all the bulk options sold.
Costco offers both personal and business membership options. Its personal membership comes in two types: Gold Star ($65 annually) and Executive ($130 annually). The basic membership includes access to warehouses worldwide and online, Costco Next, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee with one of the most generous return policies around. Executive membership has the added perk of discounts on select services and 2% cash back on eligible purchases.
Take advantage of all the perks
Costco membership includes some perks many people are unaware of. Among these are travel packages, grocery delivery, access to new or used cars at a discount, home and auto insurance, personal and business checks, printing services, car rentals, water delivery, and more.
Other unexpected items you may find at Costco include musical instruments, tires, propane tank refills, barns, saunas, play sets, vending machines, jewelry, and even coffins. If there is something you are looking for, but are unsure if Costco carries it, chances are it does. If you can't locate it online or in the warehouse, simply ask the customer service desk and they will be more than happy to assist you.
Keep your membership card handy
When it comes to shopping at a Costco warehouse, your membership card is the key to everything. Without it, you cannot enter the store or buy anything. If you are new to the store and are just signing up for membership, let the employees at the entrance know and they will direct you to the customer service desk. Otherwise, if you have already gotten your membership, have your card ready to scan at entry and upon checking out at the register.
If you don't want to hassle with a physical card, you can access a digital membership card via the Costco app. Once in the app, you will need to enter your membership details and verify your account before you are able to use the digital membership.
Take a tour and stick to the perimeter of the store
While all locations look similar, each Costco has a unique layout. What's more, stores have a tendency to rearrange inventory on a regular basis to encourage customers to walk through all the aisles to find what they need. It may be clever marketing, but it is rather frustrating to shoppers.
As a new member, it is always a good idea to at least get a rough lay of the land the first time you visit Costco. This will at least give you the big picture of where to find the bakery, meat department, pharmacy, and other primary departments. And, if you are trying to avoid impulse buys, you may want to steer clear of the center court of the store which is where they often place discount and sale items to entice you to spend more.
Compare unit prices and look for deals
While it may seem like everything at Costco is a good buy, this isn't always the case. Some items may in fact cost you more there. It always pays to compare unit prices to ensure you are actually saving money.
In addition, understanding Costco's price tags can help you save money. A price ending in $.99 generally indicates you are paying full price for a product. One ending in $.97 means something is on clearance or marked down. If you see a price ending in $.00 or $.88 this is reserved for an individual price reduction on an item that has either been returned, damaged, or is missing a part. A price ending in 9 usually refers to a brand name product that has been discounted for a limited time. Lastly, an asterisk after the price means an item has been discontinued.
Check out the food court
Even if you have never shopped at a Costco before, you have likely heard about its iconic food court. It is renowned for its quality and affordability. In fact, it is well-known that one of the late Julia Child's favorite foods was a Costco food court hot dog, which is saying something.
While you can grab something from the food court and take it with you while you shop, the store offers plenty of seating space to relax and enjoy your slice of pizza or sundae before you hit the aisles. And, if you happen to be running short on time to get dinner on the table, call ahead to order a whole food court pizza to take home with you after you finish shopping.
Pay close attention to Kirkland Signature brand products
When visiting Costco for the first time, you might notice that many of the items you have on your grocery list will have a Kirkland Signature brand alternative. While most grocers have store-brands, few are as well-regarded as Costco's Kirkland Signature brand. This store-brand consistently performs well in terms of both quality and price, with many of the most beloved Kirkland products manufactured by popular name brands.
The reason Kirkland Signature products are so affordable and well-liked has everything to do with Costco's business model. By streamlining the production process, offering products in bulk, and saving on marketing costs, it can keep prices low. Additionally, Costco maintains strict quality control, only sourcing its products from the best manufacturers, which equals repeat customers.
Switch your prescriptions to its pharmacy
Even if you don't purchase anything from Costco, the Costco Member Prescription Program may make membership worth the investment. The CMPP is an Rx discount program that can be used by members to obtain prescriptions for themselves, dependents, and even pets at lower prices. The discount works at any Costco warehouse, mail order, and many participating pharmacies.
The CMPP can also be used to get discounts on vaccinations, medical devices, and even offers 24/7 virtual doctor visits via Sesame. Many medications can be obtained for up to 80% less compared with competitors. The CMPP cannot be used in conjunction with insurance, so it is best to compare prices online before changing out pharmacies.
Take advantage of samples
When we say take advantage of the samples at Costco, we mean it. On certain days of the week (generally weekends), and at peak hours (typically between 1 and 2 pm), you could practically make a meal of them. That said, there are some things to be mindful of.
Though technically there is no limit to how many samples you can take, some modesty is advised. Additionally, while you are by no means obligated to purchase the products sampled, this is actually a great opportunity to discover new products that may be on sale or available for a limited time only. For example, Costco will regularly distribute samples of items during peak holiday seasons that you may discover will make entertaining infinitely easier.
Stock up on meat, but be smart
There is a lot of hype about the meat department at Costco, and for good reason. Not only is it well-stocked with everything from beef and chicken to pork and lamb, you can get a lot of meat for an enviable price. That said, there are some things to be aware of when it comes to buying meat at Costco, especially beef.
Many of the pre-cut steaks available at Costco have been mechanically tenderized, which is a process by which the meat is pierced with fork-like blades. This process can cause cross-contamination of the meat, which means it should not be consumed below a medium doneness. For your safety and best quality, avoid meat with the term "blade-tenderized" on the label. Additionally, it may be worthwhile to purchase whole roasts and cut steaks. This can be more cost-effective and you won't have to worry about mechanical tenderization.
Check out its custom cake options
Another thing to scope out when you visit Costco for the first time is the custom cake ordering kiosk located in the bakery. It is a sight to behold that feels like you are taking a trip back to the 1980s in some kind of grocery-themed time machine. Costco has an antiquated, yet highly efficient, custom cake ordering process that is worth keeping in mind for any special occasion. Not only are its cakes tasty, they are affordable.
That said, there are a few things you should know before ordering a custom cake from Costco. These cakes only come in two shapes and two flavors, and they have limited designs with very rigid specifications of what you can request in terms of writing. Lastly, you should allow plenty of time for the cakes to be made, at least 24 hours or more.
Don't skip the rotisserie chicken
Even if you don't buy anything else on your first visit to Costco, you might want to pick up one of its rotisserie chickens. These roughly 3-pound birds, which retail for $4.99, have a rabid following, with some shoppers swearing they are the only reason they retain their membership.
There's a lot to love about these rotisserie chickens, including the fact that they only have a 2-hour shelf-life. After two hours, they are removed from sale and used in dishes that are prepared for the deli or shredded and placed in vacuum-sealed packages that can be purchased for use in a variety of recipes, like chili or chicken salad. Additionally, Costco's rotisserie chickens are gluten-free, MSG-free, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.
Take advantage of the gift cards
If you are searching for a quick gift or want to save a few bucks on your next meal out, stop by the gift card section at Costco. The warehouse retailer sells an enviable collection of gift cards that are certain to save you money.
Gift cards are available in any number of categories, including travel, restaurants, gaming, entertainment & lifestyle, movie, sports, theater & live events, theme parks & attractions, and health & wellness. In some cases, you can save a significant amount of money. For example, you can obtain two $50 gift cards to Morton's The Steakhouse for $79.99, a roughly $20 savings. And, if you love movies, you can get a $50 Cinemark Theaters eGift Card for just $39.99.
Consider self checkout and have the right payment method
One of the oddities, nay, inconveniences, of shopping at a Costco warehouse is that the payment options accepted are limited, which means you need to come prepared. Costco only takes Visa credit cards, PIN-based debit cards, cash, checks, traveler's checks, EBT cards, mobile payment, Filtered Spend Visa/Mastercard, and FSA/HSA Visa or MasterCard Debit cards (applicable to pharmacy, optical, or hearing aid departments only). Costco also has rechargeable Shop Cards, which can be purchased online and used for in-store purchases.
During peak hours, you may find that the checkout registers are quite busy, which means it may be beneficial to use the self checkout, even if this can be a bit inconvenient. And, don't forget to keep your receipt handy before you exit the store. A Costco employee will check your receipt against the contents in your cart to ensure they match.
Shop online and opt for delivery
If the idea of going to a Costco warehouse still feels a little overwhelming to you, fear not: You can always visit Costco's website and order online for delivery. Not only is Costco.com convenient, it is a great option for special deals only available there — and you can even have perishable groceries delivered straight to your door. Costco's website is also more flexible in terms of the payment options you can use there, which is a plus.
And, now, with Costco Next, online shopping has gotten even more enticing. Costco Next offers you direct access to a specially curated list of affiliate brands where you can purchase directly from their website using your Costco membership. Not only are many of the products discounted, you may find smaller packages of products you might otherwise only find in bulk at the warehouse.
Fuel up
Before you leave the Costco complex, don't forget to fuel up your car. Costco members will find that they can obtain gas at a marked discount compared with other local gas stations. Fuel is available to members only and can only be paid for with a Visa credit card, PIN-based debit card, or Costco Shop Card.
Like other Kirkland Signature brand products, its fuel is top notch in terms of quality and is certified to adhere to Top Tier performance standards. Fuel is available in regular and premium varieties, with diesel available at some locations. Unlike others, Costco's gas stations are only open during regular hours of operation, rather than 24/7.