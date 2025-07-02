Costco has an almost cult-like following of devotees. Not only do people enjoy the cost savings and opportunity to buy staples in bulk, Costco has the ability to stock some pretty impressive gourmet foods at prices that are far more affordable than you might think.

That said, some folks still shy away from making the leap into becoming a full-fledged member because doing so can seem intimidating. Not only is the store large and can be super crowded at peak hours, it can be hard to tell what is an actual deal and what might be worth leaving on the shelf.

We decided to take some of the mystique out of becoming a Costco member for you. If you are ready to commit, but aren't sure where to start, this is the only guide you need for your first time shopping at Costco.