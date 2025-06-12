17 Of Julia Child's Favorite Foods

When you think of Julia Child, fast food may not be the first thing that comes to mind. What many people don't know is that this native Californian had an affinity for a particular fast food chain that was also birthed in the state: In-N-Out. The chain, which emerged in Baldwin Park in 1948, was a popular stop for Child, who purportedly visited the location in Santa Maria on numerous occasions, much to the excitement of its employees.

The self-proclaimed "French Chef" was so fond of In-N-Out that she is said to have kept a list of its locations safely tucked in her purse so that she could always find one when she had a hankering for one of its Double-Double burgers. Julia was also a fan of potatoes, especially those that have been fried, as is evidenced by her episode on the subject, which aired on season 9 of her popular series. This fast food joint makes French fries from scratch using actual potatoes that are sliced directly into the fryer, which must have made Julia very happy, indeed.