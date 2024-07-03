Here's What Happens To Costco's Rotisserie Chickens After Their 2-Hour Shelf Life

Whether they're selling ultra-briskly to a store full of customers, or disappearing after the limit of their two-hour shelf life, Costco rotisserie chickens seem to be constantly in flight. To get the best deals at Costco, there's a lot to master, including how to read the price tags and seeking out treasures in the frozen food aisle. But there's one surefire money-saving gambit at the warehouse-style membership chain, and it's those hot, fresh-out-of-the-oven rotisserie chickens that just taste so good.

Seemingly impossibly low-priced at just $4.99 (not including sales tax where applicable), Costco sells about 100 million birds each year, per CNBC. Even though the company operates a vertically integrated system to supply itself with its versatile, fully-cooked poultry, it's still a numbers game for Costco. According to The Hustle, not only are the chickens a loss leader (meaning they may not turn a profit on an item-by-item basis), but they've got a ridiculously short shelf life. Costco puts out batches of rotisserie chickens throughout the day, and if they don't sell within a two-hour period, employees will take them off of the sales floor. What happens next is a system of innovative and sustainable actions that Costco uses to make the most out of its unsold two-hour-old chickens.