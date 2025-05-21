Costco's Digital Membership Card Is A Must-Have For Easier Shopping
We've all been there: You arrive at Costco, prepared to shop, only to realize you forgot your membership card. Assuming you're a member, you can still enter the warehouse and purchase goods. However, you'll have to go through the rigmarole of visiting the membership desk, showing I.D., and getting a temporary or new card on the spot. Luckily, this whole scenario can be avoided with Costco's digital membership card.
Costco's digital membership card is exactly as it sounds: a virtual version of the card that can be accessed through the Costco mobile app. It functions exactly like the physical card, in that members open the app and scan their QR code to enter and check out. Since phones are easily accessible, this speeds up entrance lines — which is great since Costco members get annoyed with shoppers who delay entry by searching for cards. The digital membership card can also be used to complete returns or at the chain's pharmacy, optical store, hearing aid center, tire center, and gas station.
Ultimately, Costco's digital membership card eliminates the need for a physical one — a huge benefit in an increasingly digital world. There's no need to worry if you forget your wallet or go on spontaneous trips to Costco. All you need is your handy phone!
How to set up Costco's digital membership card
You'll first need to install the Costco app on an Apple or Android phone. This can be done via the App Store or the Google Play Store. Open the app and click the 'Card' icon at the bottom.
You'll be prompted to enter your Costco.com account information or create an account by following the online instructions. If you haven't already, you'll need to verify your account online. This will require entering your full name, zip code, membership number, and answering the verification questions.
Once you've installed the app and verified your account, you'll have access to your digital membership card. And each time you visit Costco, your membership card is just a few clicks away — you don't even need wifi to use it. Mind you, with standard memberships, your device can only hold one membership card, which is tied to your unique membership number. If you want your partner or another household member to do the shopping, you'll have to add them to your account so they can obtain their own Costco.com account and digital membership card.
More ways to use the Costco mobile app for easier shopping
Not using the mobile app is just one of the Costco shopping mistakes people make. After all, Costco's digital membership card is reason enough to download the store's mobile app! But once you have the app, you may as well maximize its usage, especially since it's far easier to navigate than the store's website. Although not 100% accurate, the store's inventory is more comprehensive on the app. As such, using it is one of many Costco shopping tricks to find the best deals. You can check your local warehouse's inventory to learn about special promotions and compare prices of groceries and even fuel.
Costco's mobile app also gives you options. Too tired to visit the warehouse? Shop online and have items delivered straight to your door. Prefer perusing Costco's aisles in person? Streamline the process by creating a mobile shopping list in advance.
Ultimately, Costco's mobile app is a one-stop shop for many membership needs. You can renew your membership and view your reward balance directly through your phone. And if you link your Costco Anywhere Visa Card to the app, you can also pay for purchases, simplifying the checkout process even further.