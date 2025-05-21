Costco's Digital Membership Card Is A Must-Have For Easier Shopping

We've all been there: You arrive at Costco, prepared to shop, only to realize you forgot your membership card. Assuming you're a member, you can still enter the warehouse and purchase goods. However, you'll have to go through the rigmarole of visiting the membership desk, showing I.D., and getting a temporary or new card on the spot. Luckily, this whole scenario can be avoided with Costco's digital membership card.

Costco's digital membership card is exactly as it sounds: a virtual version of the card that can be accessed through the Costco mobile app. It functions exactly like the physical card, in that members open the app and scan their QR code to enter and check out. Since phones are easily accessible, this speeds up entrance lines — which is great since Costco members get annoyed with shoppers who delay entry by searching for cards. The digital membership card can also be used to complete returns or at the chain's pharmacy, optical store, hearing aid center, tire center, and gas station.

Ultimately, Costco's digital membership card eliminates the need for a physical one — a huge benefit in an increasingly digital world. There's no need to worry if you forget your wallet or go on spontaneous trips to Costco. All you need is your handy phone!