What You Need To Know About Costco Next

If you thought Costco's bulk bins were the final frontier of your membership, think again. Tucked away online, Costco Next is a quietly growing program that lets members shop directly from a curated lineup of trusted suppliers – at special, members-only prices. Think of it as an invitation-only backstage pass without the velvet rope.

Advertisement

Unlike the regular warehouse experience, Costco Next doesn't involve navigating towering aisles or loading 20-pound mayo jars into your cart. Instead, it extends Costco's buying power into the digital world, offering streamlined access to products handpicked by Costco's own buyers. The catch? You won't find everything. This isn't a sprawling online marketplace — it's more like a boutique offshoot featuring select items that meet Costco's standards for quality and service.

It's also a subtle reminder that the benefits of a Costco membership don't end at the register. With vendor lists expanding (90 brands and counting, according to Kiplinger's 2025 roundup), Costco Next is a smart way for the company to pad the value of that $65 membership – yes, Costco did raise the fee. Whether you're already deep in Kirkland loyalty or just like the idea of less crowded browsing, Costco Next is subtly redefining what it means to be a member.

Advertisement