What You Need To Know About Costco Next
If you thought Costco's bulk bins were the final frontier of your membership, think again. Tucked away online, Costco Next is a quietly growing program that lets members shop directly from a curated lineup of trusted suppliers – at special, members-only prices. Think of it as an invitation-only backstage pass without the velvet rope.
Unlike the regular warehouse experience, Costco Next doesn't involve navigating towering aisles or loading 20-pound mayo jars into your cart. Instead, it extends Costco's buying power into the digital world, offering streamlined access to products handpicked by Costco's own buyers. The catch? You won't find everything. This isn't a sprawling online marketplace — it's more like a boutique offshoot featuring select items that meet Costco's standards for quality and service.
It's also a subtle reminder that the benefits of a Costco membership don't end at the register. With vendor lists expanding (90 brands and counting, according to Kiplinger's 2025 roundup), Costco Next is a smart way for the company to pad the value of that $65 membership – yes, Costco did raise the fee. Whether you're already deep in Kirkland loyalty or just like the idea of less crowded browsing, Costco Next is subtly redefining what it means to be a member.
How Costco Next actually works
Using Costco Next feels less like online shopping and more like being handed the keys to a secret side entrance. After choosing a supplier from the Costco Next site, members verify their account to gain access to a private storefront – where exclusive, member-only pricing kicks in. You'll shop directly through the supplier's website, but the perks still trace back to your Costco membership.
Still, this isn't business as usual. Returns aren't handled by Costco, and since outside vendors process these orders, you'll have to follow the return policy of each individual brand. Executive members should also know that these purchases don't count toward the 2% rewards, and some suppliers might require a minimum order total before you can check out.
But the upsides are solid — especially if you're already loyal to the brands behind popular Kirkland products at Costco. You'll often spot the original labels from companies you trust without the warehouse-sized packaging. There's no added fee to use Costco Next, either. It's simply one more reason the Costco membership is worth the cost – especially for those who like premium products without the premium fuss.