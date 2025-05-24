13 Gourmet Foods At Costco That Are More Affordable Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When most of us think of Costco, we think of bulk quantities and affordable prices on many of the items our families know, love, and depend on daily. Yet, one of the perks of membership there is gaining access to exclusive products that are hard to find and typically cost-prohibitive to purchase.

You may have walked past any number of these or noticed them for sale on the Costco website and thought "is that actually affordable, or is it just hype?" This is a legitimate question and one that may require a little guidance from an expert to navigate.

As a professional chef, I am always scanning grocery stores for the best prices on some of the more gourmet foods I prefer using, and this is no less true when I'm shopping at Costco. Believe it or not, that nearly $1,000 wheel of cheese and that $150 Japanese Wagyu steak is more affordable than you think, and I'm here to explain why.