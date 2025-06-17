Review: Are Taco Bell's New Crispy Chicken Menu Items Worth The Switch-Up?

Taco Bell is a beloved, Mexican-inspired fast food chain. It's even one of icon Dolly Parton's favorite places to frequent. While the chain is best known for its range of ground beef products, including tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, this year promises to be the year of chicken. Earlier in the year, Taco Bell announced that it would be adding new, chicken-based products to the menu. Then, in April, it brought its Crispy Chicken Nuggets to the menu. Now, it's expanding its menu to further incorporate its crispy chicken.

Starting today, customers have the option to order a Crispy Chicken Burrito, a Crispy Chicken Taco, or Chicken Strips (which are different than the nuggets). Plus, the chain is also offering two new sauces to devour them with: a Spicy Ranchero and an Avocado Ranch sauce. But do the products live up to all the hype, or should Taco Bell stick with what it knows? I had the opportunity to dive into this question and taste the new products for myself. Here are my thoughts on the new chicken menu options and sauces.