The 6 Best And 6 Worst Fast Food Chicken Tenders

I don't think I can think of a single meal that reminds me of childhood more than chicken tenders. They are strips of deep-fried nostalgia on a plate, often served with french fries, and are a comfort food to trump all others. But that burning passion doesn't blind us to the reality that some places make better chicken tenders (or fingers, or strips — they go by many names) than others. When it comes to fast food, the difference between a good and a bad chicken tender is of great importance. That's why we've put them to the test and determined the six best and six worst fast food chicken tenders.

There are a few factors that take a chicken tender from mediocre to memorable. These include the crispness, spice, flavor, and quality of the chicken meat. There's a big difference between a tender that tastes like it's from a freezer bag and one that was hand-breaded in-house.

I've established these criteria using my own personal fast food dining experience as well as relying on the expertise of other Daily Meal writers. Based on our firsthand experience, we're here to tell you which chicken chains have the best tenders in town and which to avoid altogether.