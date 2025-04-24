Taco Bell Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Items This Spring
Taco Bell enjoys a devoted fan base, thanks largely to its exciting menu. While not all Taco Bell offerings are added permanently, the fast food chain does occasionally bring back popular items. In an email to Daily Meal, Taco Bell confirmed that two fan-favorite comebacks are available now.
Crispy Chicken Nuggets are back at Taco Bell, along with spicy dipping sauces like Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce. The nuggets first debuted for a short run in December 2024 and rapidly sold out. This run of the jalapeño buttermilk-marinated nuggets will be their longest appearance yet — until Taco Bell adds them to the permanent menu by 2026.
Taco Bell fans will be able to cool off from the heat of the nuggets and spicy ranch with the returning Dragonfruit Freeze. The gorgeous pink-white frozen treat had a brief debut in the fall of 2020 and made one limited-time return in 2024. However, the frozen, sweet, dragonfruit-flavored deliciousness is back — just in time for the warm weather.
Taco Bell's 2025 menu is a trip through time
Taco Bell announced a slate of throwbacks for 2025 earlier in the year. Not only does this include more recent items like chicken nuggets and Dragonfruit Freezes, but Taco Bell is also reaching back to decades past for once-popular menu items on its appropriately named "Decades Menu."
One of the most exciting of Taco Bell's scheduled throwbacks is the return of Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. Cool Ranch tacos debuted in 2013, a year after Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos became the chain's biggest product launch ever. But Taco Bell discontinued the Cool Ranch taco in 2019 as part of an effort to simplify the menu. Look out for their limited time return later this year.
One comeback that came and went was the legendary chili cheese burrito — which you may still be able to get. The burrito disappeared from the regular menu in the 1990s but remained popular as a secret menu item at participating locations. Because of that heritage, your local Taco Bell might still be able to make this '90s classic by special request, but the Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Dragonfruit Freeze, both available nationwide, are a surer bet.