Taco Bell Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Items This Spring

Taco Bell enjoys a devoted fan base, thanks largely to its exciting menu. While not all Taco Bell offerings are added permanently, the fast food chain does occasionally bring back popular items. In an email to Daily Meal, Taco Bell confirmed that two fan-favorite comebacks are available now.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets are back at Taco Bell, along with spicy dipping sauces like Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce. The nuggets first debuted for a short run in December 2024 and rapidly sold out. This run of the jalapeño buttermilk-marinated nuggets will be their longest appearance yet — until Taco Bell adds them to the permanent menu by 2026.

Taco Bell fans will be able to cool off from the heat of the nuggets and spicy ranch with the returning Dragonfruit Freeze. The gorgeous pink-white frozen treat had a brief debut in the fall of 2020 and made one limited-time return in 2024. However, the frozen, sweet, dragonfruit-flavored deliciousness is back — just in time for the warm weather.