What Cut Of Meat Does Taco Bell Use In Its Chicken Nuggets?

A Mexican-style fast food chain may not be top of mind for chicken nuggets, but Taco Bell is answering customer demand with its own crispy version, slated to become part of the permanent menu by 2026. However, because Taco Bell is known for its affordability, customers may wonder what cut of meat is actually in these nuggets.

Taco Bell's crispy chicken nuggets are made of jalapeño buttermilk-marinated pieces of whole-muscle, all-white meat chicken breast. This is a relatively premium way to make chicken nuggets, which typically have breast meat mixed with fat and other cuts that are ground to a uniform texture. Taco Bell, on the other hand, takes its whole-muscle breast pieces and coats them with a mix of breadcrumbs and tortilla chips, for an extra, Mexican-inspired crunch.

Taco Bell is so affordable partly because it uses cheaper base ingredients. It once even faced a lawsuit over allegedly using lower-quality beef, suggesting that its chicken may cut costs in a similar fashion. It's therefore a welcome surprise that Taco Bell's chicken nuggets perhaps use better ingredients than other menu items – although this higher quality may have something to do with some customers feeling that they are too expensive.