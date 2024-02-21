We Tasted 21 Taco Bell Menu Items And This One Reigns Supreme

Have you ever wanted to try every single thing on the Taco Bell menu? We're happy to report that we lived out your dream. And it was every bit as fantastic as you might imagine. This California-bred taco chain has been satisfying America's late-night cravings since 1962 and now has more than 7,000 locations around the world. Truly, an international delight. However, we needed just one location to get our hands on the best burritos, nachos, and tacos — and put them to the test.

As longtime Taco Bell fans, we were so excited to taste some of the most popular items on the menu. Our ranking system here was based on how well these ingredients fit together in that particular dish — and whether or not the food lived up to its reputation outside Taco Bell. We tried to keep it fair and only based the rankings on what we were eating that day, and not the amazing taco we had there ten years ago. We'll tell you more about that later — but for now, join us as we count down the Taco Bell menu from worst to best. Where does your favorite rank on the list?