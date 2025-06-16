Dolly Parton Can't Get Enough Of This Mexican Fast Food
Dolly Parton and Taco Bell might not go together in most people's minds, but the country music legend is a huge fan of this Southern California classic. And although she appeared in Taco Bell's 2022 TikTok series "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," it was more than just a paycheck for Parton. She truly lives más.
Parton's love for the chain has been known since at least 2016. She told Andy Cohen during a SiriusXM interview that she and her husband Carl Dean hit the drive-thru, where she is sometimes recognized and autographs napkins for the staff. "I don't mind any of that," she said, "but I really get mad if they mess up my order."
Years later, Parton walked Business Insider through her standard Taco Bell order. "I always get a taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that." She also adds a side of rice and beans, plenty of mild sauce, and the venerable Mexican pizza, which Taco Bell discontinued for two years until a 2022 comeback. "I was just one of many, many people that had missed them ... I'd just make them bigger so I could have more of it!"
Dolly Parton loves her Mexican pizzas
A bigger Mexican pizza is mostly the stuff of dreams, but Taco Bell did once offer the Big A** Mexican pizza. This quadruple-sized version of Dolly Parton's favorite was extraordinarily rare, though, and only available as a giveaway for select Taco Bell rewards members in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023 — the host city and date of Super Bowl LVII. Sadly, Parton was likely not among them.
The regular Mexican pizza certainly has its fans beyond just this Grammy-winning music legend, but unfortunately, its quality can vary. When Daily Meal tested and ranked 21 Taco Bell menu items, the Mexican pizza came in last place with imbalanced ingredients and flavors. But if you get a subpar one like we did, you may be able to rescue it.
Layer a Mexican pizza inside of a cheesy roll-up for an extra cheesy version of the Parton-approved favorite. Simply unroll the roll-up and place the pizza on top of the extremely cheesy soft tortilla. The added cheese could correct (or help cover) uneven flavor distribution, which was one of the worst parts of the Mexican pizza that Daily Meal tried. Double up on improved flavor with the mild sauce that Parton told Business Insider she favors — "I don't like to get it too hot and ruin everything."