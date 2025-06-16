Dolly Parton Can't Get Enough Of This Mexican Fast Food

Dolly Parton and Taco Bell might not go together in most people's minds, but the country music legend is a huge fan of this Southern California classic. And although she appeared in Taco Bell's 2022 TikTok series "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," it was more than just a paycheck for Parton. She truly lives más.

Parton's love for the chain has been known since at least 2016. She told Andy Cohen during a SiriusXM interview that she and her husband Carl Dean hit the drive-thru, where she is sometimes recognized and autographs napkins for the staff. "I don't mind any of that," she said, "but I really get mad if they mess up my order."

Years later, Parton walked Business Insider through her standard Taco Bell order. "I always get a taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that." She also adds a side of rice and beans, plenty of mild sauce, and the venerable Mexican pizza, which Taco Bell discontinued for two years until a 2022 comeback. "I was just one of many, many people that had missed them ... I'd just make them bigger so I could have more of it!"