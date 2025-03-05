Taco Bell Is Turning Up The Heat With Several New Menu Items Dropping This Year
Taco Bell fans, rejoice — new items are on the way. At the Taco Bell Live Más LIVE event, which was attended by a Daily Meal employee, the fast food chain announced a slew of new items that will become available this year.
For starters, crispy chicken nuggets, which first hit menus in late 2024, are making a return ... but this time with a twist. According to a Taco Bell press release, in addition to ordering the nuggets on their own, customers can also order crispy chicken burritos and tacos — as in burritos or tacos that feature the nuggets — which are served with either avocado ranch or spicy ranchero sauce. Another sauce you might want to look out for? The new Mike's Hot Honey Diablo sauce. Meanwhile, cheese lovers will want to know about the new Quesocrisp taco, which features a shell made out of crispy cheese.
There's also the new rolled poblano quesadilla, which sees poblano peppers paired with either steak or chicken. Speaking of beef, there will be a new grilled cheese burrito with shredded beef. And if you want a spicier burrito, then you can opt for the Flamin' Hot burrito, which features Flamin' Hot Fritos, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, beef, and the brand new Flamin' Hot rice. Plus, if all of these options weren't exciting enough, other new menu items include the steak and queso Cruchwrap sliders, as well as the toasted cheddar street chalupa.
Other upcoming Taco Bell items: desserts, drinks, and more
Taco Bell is also bringing back the Decades Menu. As described in the press release provided to Daily Meal: "After bringing back nostalgic fan favorites last year, the brand is going to do it again with products that were on menus in the early 2000s and 2010s," including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos, which had previously been discontinued, and the Double Decker taco. The chain is also adjusting the caliente cantina chicken menu, which will feature a spicier cantina chicken with a brand new red jalapeño-based caliente sauce.
Finally, your meal may not feel complete without a drink and a dessert. Taco Bell has started offering the new Milk Bar birthday cake churros, a collaboration between the fast food chain and the popular cake and dessert company, for a limited time. The churros feature a filling of Milk Bar's birthday cake frosting and are topped with sprinkles. Then, you can wash it all down with the brand new Baja Blast flavor, the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, which is a "sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast," says the press release.