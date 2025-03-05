Taco Bell Is Turning Up The Heat With Several New Menu Items Dropping This Year

Taco Bell fans, rejoice — new items are on the way. At the Taco Bell Live Más LIVE event, which was attended by a Daily Meal employee, the fast food chain announced a slew of new items that will become available this year.

For starters, crispy chicken nuggets, which first hit menus in late 2024, are making a return ... but this time with a twist. According to a Taco Bell press release, in addition to ordering the nuggets on their own, customers can also order crispy chicken burritos and tacos — as in burritos or tacos that feature the nuggets — which are served with either avocado ranch or spicy ranchero sauce. Another sauce you might want to look out for? The new Mike's Hot Honey Diablo sauce. Meanwhile, cheese lovers will want to know about the new Quesocrisp taco, which features a shell made out of crispy cheese.

There's also the new rolled poblano quesadilla, which sees poblano peppers paired with either steak or chicken. Speaking of beef, there will be a new grilled cheese burrito with shredded beef. And if you want a spicier burrito, then you can opt for the Flamin' Hot burrito, which features Flamin' Hot Fritos, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, beef, and the brand new Flamin' Hot rice. Plus, if all of these options weren't exciting enough, other new menu items include the steak and queso Cruchwrap sliders, as well as the toasted cheddar street chalupa.