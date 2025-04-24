Review: Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets Are A Delicious Addition

In 2023, Taco Bell introduced a new menu item with a spicy twist: its Crispy Chicken Nuggets. These bite-sized morsels became an instant hit, selling out nationwide in under a week, with one out of every six orders including an order of them. Starting on April 24, Crispy Chicken Nuggets are back, this time for good. They are anticipated to be available permanently at every location nationwide by 2026.

Advertisement

These nuggets are made from real, tender chunks of all-white meat chicken soaked in a jalapeño buttermilk marinade and coated with a crispy tortilla chip breading. The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are being offered with a crave-able sauce line-up, which includes heavy-hitters, like Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Bell Sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets will be available in a few different combinations, including five pieces with one sauce for $3.99, 10-pieces with two sauces for $6.99, a 5-piece combo with Nacho fries and a drink for $5.99, and a 10-piece combo with Nacho fries and a drink for $8.99. You can purchase additional sauces with each order for 25 cents apiece.

Advertisement

We wanted to sample these Crispy Chicken Nuggets to give our readers a first glimpse of what they can expect when diving into them, so we went out and snagged one of the first batches available at our local Taco Bell. Read on to discover what all the hype is about and why you might want to add these new chicken-y mouthfuls to your next Taco Bell order.