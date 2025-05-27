Every Chick-Fil-A Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best

Chick-fil-A is a beloved restaurant that continues to dominate the fast food scene, and after some positive changes at Chick-fil-A this year, it may bring in an even larger crowd of customers. The chain is best known for chicken, those adorable marketing cows, being closed on Sundays, and their range of unique dipping sauces — but you only get to choose two sauces when you order nuggets. How do you know which Chick-fil-A sauces are your best options, and which would be a total waste of your time?

Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to review every Chick-fil-A sauce, so you can get the answers you need right now. Once I'd tasted each of them with fries and a grilled nugget, I ranked each from worst to best based on personal preference and how well it worked with the foods. I'm uniquely suited to do this thanks to a food industry background and a great love of Chick-fil-A generally. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article.

Before we dive into the meat of the article, I wanted to give one word of advice about ordering sauces. While they may be among the friendliest staff in fast food, Chick-fil-A employees want you to stop vaguely ordering "extra" sauce. Instead of that, ask for one or two extra sauces so they know exactly how much to give you. With that public service announcement out of the way, let's get into it.