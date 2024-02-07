Is Chick-Fil-A Gluten-Free Friendly?

Chick-fil-A's menu is packed with tasty items such as waffle fries and their tasty chicken sandwiches, whether you order it original or spicy. But, if you're eating gluten-free, you might be wondering if you can actually enjoy those menu items or if they're off-limits.

So, is Chick-fil-A's menu gluten-free friendly? As it happens, the answer is both yes and no. Although not everything the chain restaurant has to offer is gluten-free, they have gone above and beyond to ensure that there are options out there for those with dietary restrictions and allergies.

Of course, if you're eating gluten-free at Chick-fil-A, it pays to know about some of the precautions they take and how you can be sure if something is okay to eat or not. Then, kickstart your next visit to the chain by learning about a couple of different suggestions of gluten-free items you can order off the menu.