14 Things Chick-Fil-A Employees Want You To Stop Doing

We don't know if you're aware, but people really love Chick-fil-A. The company routinely tops the American Customer Satisfaction Index for being the fast food joint that people love eating at the most, and that's largely due to its excellent service standards and the friendliness of its employees. You may be having a good time when you eat at Chick-fil-A, but there are plenty of occasions when your server is not. Like any fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A has its fair share of customers who unintentionally cause stress and irritation to the people who work there, and they can do it in the most unassuming ways.

A lot of things that annoy Chick-fil-A employees are fairly common at other fast food places, like not checking the menu before you get to the front of the line or ordering a huge meal in the middle of the lunch rush. However, other things can be a little more specific to the restaurant itself. Getting the breakfast time wrong, vaguely asking for "extra" Chick-fil-A sauce, or requesting a straw when it's already in the takeout bag are classic issues that Chick-fil-A employees face time and time again. Want a peaceful experience when you're out eating your next Chick-fil-A sandwich? Make sure to avoid these common mistakes.