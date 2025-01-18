6 Of The Biggest Chick-Fil-A Recalls

At the heart of one of Chick-fil-A's most publicized recalls was the fan-favorite Polynesian dipping sauce. In early 2024, a labeling mishap forced the chicken chain to stop selling this dip for a brief period, due to food allergy concerns. According to CBS News, some of the dipping cups that one of Chick-fil-A's manufacturers, T. Marzetti Company, labeled as Polynesian sauce actually held Sriracha Sauce, which contains wheat and soy. Since the Polynesian sauce doesn't contain these common food allergens, a recall was especially necessary. The recall occurred in 27 of the 48 states where Chick-fil-A operates.

When the manufacturer notified Chick-fil-A of the contamination, Chick-fil-A urged customers to discard any Polynesian dipping sauce cups purchased between February 14 and February 27 of 2024, and explained that it was no longer distributing the damaged Polynesian sauces from its restaurants. Patrons with the restaurant's mobile app also received a message alerting them to the fact that the affected product was limited to the sauces distributed from Chick-fil-A restaurant locations. Because of this, bottled Polynesian sauces purchased online or from grocery stores were not impacted, and therefore deemed safe for consumption.

The chain's Polynesian sauce was introduced to the Chick-fil-A menu in 1984. And, despite this 2024 slip-up, the Polynesian sauce remains one of the chain's most popular 40 years later. The sauce is well-liked for its bold sweet and sour flavor and was originally introduced as a tangy accompaniment to the highly popular chicken nuggets.