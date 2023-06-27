New Report Shows Chick-Fil-A Is Still Dominating The Fast Food Scene

There's not one thing alone that makes Chick-fil-A as popular as it is. Some will say the company just makes a darn good chicken sandwich, while others may point to the chain's impressive focus on customer service and consumer-employee interactions as the reasons why. Whatever the case may be, it's no secret Chick-fil-A has become nothing short of a fast food powerhouse — and if a 2022 to 2023 restaurant study is to be believed, Chick-fil-A is still the undisputed champion of the fast food market.

Chick-fil-A has, for an incredible nine straight years in a row, placed ahead of its fast food competitors with an A.C.S.I. (or American Customer Satisfaction Index) score of 85. This chain has apparently become something of a gold standard among customers, whether it's through chicken sandwiches, welcoming service, or short wait times. In comparison, Taco Bell and McDonald's — two staples of the fast food industry — scored lower at 71 and 69 A.C.S.I. scores, respectively. While Chick-fil-A is by no means the perfect restaurant, it's still an incredible feat to have such a high score after nearly a full decade, especially in comparison to some of its famous peers.

But with every king, there's always someone gunning to take the crown away from them. It seems Chick-fil-A is getting some competition — not from another chicken restaurant like Popeyes, but from a prominent name in the sandwich sector: Jimmy John's.