4 Changes Coming To Chick-Fil-A In 2025

Chick-fil-A is a signature fast-food restaurant in the American South and perhaps one of the most beloved chains in the country. With decades of retail success behind it and a presence in 48 of the 50 U.S. states, Chick-fil-A is positioning itself for the future — and with that comes some big changes to the brand.

In 2025, Chick-fil-A plans to expand to multiple continents, change a famous drink, and bring back some fan favorites that have been absent from menus for a combined total of over 10 years.

Chick-fil-A already enjoys stronger same-store sales than almost any other fast food brand, making it America's third-largest chain restaurant by sales despite having relatively few locations. Chick-fil-A will make changes in 2025 that promise to build on this success by engaging customers, revolutionizing kitchen efficiency, and turning this humble child of the South into a global fast-food juggernaut.