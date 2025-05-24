15 Common Mistakes Ruining Your Beef Wellington

When it comes to bougie dishes, beef Wellington is among the chicest. This complicated entree, featuring beef tenderloin encased in pâté, mushroom duxelles, and puff pastry, is one of the most challenging and storied recipes out there. Not only is the history of beef Wellington hotly contested, but its precise recipe is often up for debate, with every chef putting a unique twist on the dish.

Despite the myriad recipes out there for beef Wellington, there are some key features that make a good version of this dish such a pièce de résistance. Chief among them are a perfectly baked, crisp puff pastry crust and a tender, medium-rare beef tenderloin. While these may seem simple enough to achieve, they can elude even the most accomplished chef.

As a professional chef, I have made beef Wellington more times than I can count. In the process of perfecting my own version, I have learned a few things about how to avoid the most common pitfalls encountered when preparing this recipe, and I am here to share these with you. Read on to discover the most common mistakes that are ruining your beef Wellington.