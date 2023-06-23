The Top Tip You Need To Know When Shopping For Frozen Puff Pastry

One of the trade-offs of choosing the daunting task of making any food by hand instead of opting for the store-bought stuff is that you get to choose the ingredients. But that doesn't mean you must relinquish control when strolling down the grocery store aisle. It pays to be picky and selective, even if you've outsourced some of your food prep. One case where this rings true is with frozen puff pastry. Not only is it a handy, time-saving product, but you don't have to sacrifice quality just because you've chosen to skip out on one of the most challenging baking tasks. That's why you should always go with a frozen puff pastry that contains only butter.

The brands that contain shortening or other fats just can't hold up to the classic taste of butter stacked between thin sheets of tender dough. The luscious dairy product will also provide an overall richer and flakier texture. Besides, it's this fat that defines the puff pastry in the first place.