Meatloaf Is The Solution For Beef Wellington On A Budget

In addition to being cheaper, meatloaf also has the advantage of being easier to work with. If you've ever attempted to make beef Wellington the traditional way, you know that one of the biggest challenges is ensuring the beef tenderloin is cooked properly. That's because there are two rounds of cooking involved. First, you have to brown it in a pan, which can be hard to do evenly, unless you tie it up with twine so it holds its shape. Then, once the meat gets wrapped in the prosciutto, duxelles, and puff pastry, it goes into the oven to finish cooking. If the oven is set at the wrong temperature, or the tenderloin wasn't cooked long enough beforehand, this could easily lead to a beef Wellington that has a perfectly golden outer crust, but an overcooked inside.

When you use meatloaf, on the other hand, you forgo all of these challenges because meatloaf doesn't require any pre-cooking, and it holds its shape without twine. All you have to do is make meatloaf like you normally would, assemble your Wellington, and put it in the oven. You can also cook it to an internal temperature of 160 degrees without it becoming tough (the same temperature for a beef tenderloin would be considered well-done).