The History Of Beef Wellington

Widely regarded as a traditional British food, Beef Wellington's true history remains a mystery, and there are many contradictory myths about its origins. A dish with hypothetical French ties given a British name after an Irish military commander but made popular in America, numerous legends suggest that this sumptuous fare has an international story.

A culinary tour de force, any proper Beef Wellington comprises a trinity of luxury ingredients. Tenderloin steak, a prime cut of beef, gets bathed in a layer of pâté and duxelles (finely diced mushrooms sautéed in butter) before the whole thing is enveloped in a pastry crust and cooked. Considering some of these luxuries are archetypal French ingredients, it's not unrealistic to suspect that the dish might have first been eaten across the Channel, even if it has since come to be regarded as thoroughly British fare. In any case, both France and Britain have a longstanding culinary tradition of pastry-encased meat dishes that gives them both a historic claim to forbears if not Beef Wellington itself.

The mystery regarding Beef Wellington's origins lies, rather, in the lack of evidence to corroborate either nation's claim to it. The earliest evidence comes instead from American recipes, restaurants, cookbooks, and cooking shows, suggesting that all the transatlantic origin tales of this savory coup de maître may have simply been a means of adding a little more spice to the Beef Wellington itself.