The Reason Your Beef Wellington Crust Got So Soggy

When pre-cooking the beef tenderloin for a beef Wellington, making sure to sear it and not just brown it is a crucial step in preventing sogginess. Searing locks in some of the juices so they don't seep out and pool in the bottom of the pastry.

The way you prepare the mushrooms for the duxelles is also key. Mushrooms hold a lot of moisture, and to prevent that moisture from ruining your beef Wellington crust, you will want to cook them until all the moisture evaporates. This doesn't happen over low heat, so it's best to stick to medium-high or high. Fortunately, mushrooms are almost impossible to overcook. After the mushrooms look dry enough, it also helps to pat them dry with a paper towel. Also, chilling them — and the meat — after cooking will prevent any excess steam from building up during the wrapping process.

These steps alone, however, are sometimes not enough. How tightly you wrap the puff pastry around the beef tenderloin also makes a difference. If it were too loose, it would create more room for moisture retention, even if you were to poke it with steam ventilation holes. It helps to refrigerate the pastry-wrapped tenderloin as well. This will stop the meat from overcooking and enhance the puff pastry's ability to crisp up during baking.