Why You Need So Much Seasoning To Cook Steak To Perfection

Using a lot of salt doesn't make a steak taste salty. Instead, it draws out the meat's natural flavor and makes it available for your tasting pleasure. When you're seasoning a steak, both sides should get a thin coating. In essence, if it has the right amount of salt it will look like there's way too much. That doesn't mean piling it on though — just a layer of salt will do.

Kosher salt works best. Apply it about half an hour before cooking the steak. You have to give the salt enough time to do its job, which is to draw out moisture that will, in turn, absorb the salt and then settle back into the meat. When it's time to cook, apply a second sprinkling of salt. It might seem like all of this will lead to an overly salty slab of meat, but it won't. Expect superb steak flavor instead.

If you plan on dry brining your steak, using pure salt is a great way to showcase the flavor. Leave the dry brine on the refrigerated meat for a minimum of three hours — though it's better to let it brine for a couple of days. This technique is especially helpful for thinner steaks that would otherwise lose their juices by the time the meat reached the desired temperature.