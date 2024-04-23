Your Immersion Blender Is The Key To A Perfect Egg Wash

An immersion blender, also called a "stick" blender, is a handheld tool that performs many of the same functions of a classic blender, in a compact format with variable speeds. Its size and portability allow you to use the appliance in just about any vessel, from pots and mixing bowls to jars with a mouth wide enough to accommodate the head of an immersion blender. You can even blend or chop small amounts of food with one.

In the case of egg wash, the fast bladed of an immersion blender can more effectively and evenly whip yolks and egg whites than can the tines of a fork or a standard whisk, before adding the liquid. Because an immersion blender can mix the ingredients so quickly and thoroughly, the risk of ending up with a streaky or clumpy egg wash is almost nil. Although vigorously whipping your egg wash is part of the process, be cautious — particularly with a wash using only egg whites — to not work it into a foam like the kind that's perfect for a classic frothy cocktail. You can create a terrific egg froth with an immersion blender, but that texture isn't what you want in an egg wash.

Immersion blenders can be used for a variety of other kitchen tasks, from emulsifying salad dressings to blending soups, making individual smoothies, chopping nuts and vegetables, and creating creamy purees and dips like easy homemade guacamole or even homemade mayonnaise.