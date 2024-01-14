Add Some Savory Goodness To Your Puff Pastry Treats With Everything Bagel Seasoning
While pinpointing its exact conception is rather nebulous, everything bagel seasoning rose to popularity in the 1980s when David Gussin from Long Island began to sell bagels garnished with a combination of all of the toppings. Fast-forward, and this seasoning blend fills store shelves in the form of snack bars, popcorn cakes, and beef jerky. Even Pringles brought out a limited-edition Everything Bagel flavor! With these applications, you may ask, "Is there anything this seasoning can't do?" Well, when it comes to topping your puff pastries, there's no debate — it's another perfect match.
Everything bagel seasoning is gloriously flavored with tangy dried onion, flaky garlic pieces, white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and crunchy rock salt. Formed of nutty, salty, and crunchy aromas, these savory characteristics are all you need to up the presentation and taste profile of a gloriously flaky puff pastry treat. For instance, simple puff pastry pockets filled with cream cheese would be elevated by a light sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. The seedy mix's crunch wonderfully contrasts the flaky pastry and creamy cheese while also introducing an extra layer of savory deliciousness. Puff pastry and everything bagel seasoning are an extremely versatile duo — the possibilities are almost endless.
Not just for bagels!
To best illustrate how flexible this seasoning and puff pastry pairing is, let's look at some typical savory bakes that would glorious rise with this combination. Puff pastry cheese straws bursting with the delicious flavor of sharp cheddar and earthy rosemary would benefit from the addition of everything bagel seasoning. The taste of garlic and onion complements and accentuates the savoriness of the cheese and herbs, while the seeds break up the monotonous yellow hue of the pastry and cheese. The seasoning also simultaneously highlights the crunchy nature of the straws.
Beyond cheesy pastries, everything bagel seasoning would also work with breakfast puff pastries filled with bacon and eggs, lunch-inspired pastries filled with ham, or puffy pigs in blankets if you're serving for a crowd. Alongside meat, everything bagel seasoning would also complement fish and seafood. While these applications of everything bagel seasoning seem to only be limited by your imagination, you should note that the best way to apply the seasoning is over the top of egg-washed pastry. It's a double win as your pastry adopts a glorious shine, and the seasoning remains stuck to the pastry's surface.
Everything bagel seasoning, everywhere, all at once
From salted caramel to vibrant fruit like strawberries gracing green salads, the marriage of sweet and salty flavors opens up a wide array of delectable experiences for the palate. Everything bagel seasoning may add savory goodness, but that does not limit it to only savory puff pastries. For instance, one may whip the seasoning through cream cheese and heavy cream and then pipe it onto small, flaky puff pastry tarts. It will be slightly sweet, mildly tangy, deliciously soft, and marvelously creamy.
TikTok is also full of fabulous sweet-salty inspiration, as user Easygayoven charmingly demonstrates:
@easygayoven
If you loved my everything bagel puffs with pepper jelly, then you'll love them in large, HD 4K tart format. Keep this in your pocket for last-minute recipe needs and make your life easier with delivery through @Instacart. #Ad #InstacartPartner #Instacart Recipe: 1 store-bought puff pastry sheet, thawed per package instructions 1 egg yolk (or milk or cream) (for egg wash) "Everything" or "everything bagel" seasoning 6 ounces cream cheese, not cream cheese spread (softened) 2 ounces goat cheese, softened (can be replaced with the same amount of cream cheese) Juice of half a lemon 1 dash Worcestershire sauce (optional) Kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 3 tablespoons thinly sliced chives 3 tablespoons red pepper jelly Chives or dill fronds for garnish INSTRUCTIONS Ensure your puff pastry has thawed according to package instructions. Usually this means sitting for 40 minutes at room temperature. Preheat oven to 400°F. Roll out the pastry into a rectangle shape. Transfer to a half sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Score a half-inch border all the way around the pastry. Brush the border with beaten egg yolk, milk or cream, trying to avoid the crevice. Sprinkle everything seasoning on the rims. Bake on the middle rack for 15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed up and deep golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and gently press down the pastry inside the border with an offset spatula or spoon. Make the filling. Using a hand mixer or whisk, beat together the cream cheese, goat cheese, a pinch of salt, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice until smooth. Beat in the chives just until combined. Using a piping bag or a zipper bag with a corner snipped off, fill the pastry with the cream cheese mixture. Warm up the pepper jelly in the microwave for about 10 seconds just to loosen it up a little. Drizzle over the top. Garnish with more sliced chives or dill fronds.
They begin with a puff pastry base bordered with everything bagel seasoning. This is then layered with whipped goat cheese cream that's then topped with sweet red pepper jam. This sizable tart lands between a sweet and savory delight, showcasing the incredible versatility of everything bagel seasoning with puff pastry. So, grab the seasoning, because it's time to light those puff pastry treats on fire (metaphorically). Whether you're a fan of the sweet or lean more towards the savory, it's sure to deliver on taste, appearance, and crunch.