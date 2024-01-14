Add Some Savory Goodness To Your Puff Pastry Treats With Everything Bagel Seasoning

While pinpointing its exact conception is rather nebulous, everything bagel seasoning rose to popularity in the 1980s when David Gussin from Long Island began to sell bagels garnished with a combination of all of the toppings. Fast-forward, and this seasoning blend fills store shelves in the form of snack bars, popcorn cakes, and beef jerky. Even Pringles brought out a limited-edition Everything Bagel flavor! With these applications, you may ask, "Is there anything this seasoning can't do?" Well, when it comes to topping your puff pastries, there's no debate — it's another perfect match.

Everything bagel seasoning is gloriously flavored with tangy dried onion, flaky garlic pieces, white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and crunchy rock salt. Formed of nutty, salty, and crunchy aromas, these savory characteristics are all you need to up the presentation and taste profile of a gloriously flaky puff pastry treat. For instance, simple puff pastry pockets filled with cream cheese would be elevated by a light sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. The seedy mix's crunch wonderfully contrasts the flaky pastry and creamy cheese while also introducing an extra layer of savory deliciousness. Puff pastry and everything bagel seasoning are an extremely versatile duo — the possibilities are almost endless.