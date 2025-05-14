We Tried And Ranked 9 Fast Food Signature Burgers To Determine Which Is The Best

You're probably familiar with Arby's marketing, which places emphasis on its meats with the slogan: "We have the meats." The chain is most known for its roast beef and smokehouse brisket sandwiches, both of which ranked in the top three in our ranking of Arby's sandwiches. However, you don't often hear buzz about Arby's hamburgers.

Regardless, since the company is so outspoken about its meats, I had high hopes for its Deluxe Burger. The toppings made it look appealing enough. There seemed to be a balance between the thick patty, shredded lettuce, sliced red onions, hearty tomato slice, melted American cheese, and Arby's special burger sauce; but upon biting into the Arby's burger, I was immediately disappointed. The patty was dry and flavorless, and the cheese tasted artificial. The brioche bun was sweet, and combined with the sweet specialty burger sauce made this sandwich almost taste like dessert. Even the shredded lettuce left something to be desired, as it had a texture that reminded me of cabbage.

All of these factors combined to make this the worst fast food hamburger in my taste test. To add insult to injury, Arby's was one of the more expensive burgers I tasted, ringing up at $6.62 after tax. If you're headed to Arby's, I recommend you stick to one of its more popular sandwiches.