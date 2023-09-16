The Story Of How McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Came To Be

McDonald's may catch a lot of flack in popular culture (especially around the globe, where it was a punching bag in France before getting it together), but there's a reason it's so iconic. For most of us, the food is strangely compelling; we can acknowledge it's not good in the sense of being of a superior quality, but it's tasty and comforting. And there's definitely no McDonald's menu item more compelling than the Big Mac, with its familiar jingle that probably just popped into your head: "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."

It's the special sauce that merits extra attention here though. There's nothing quite like it on any other fast-food menu; no fast-food sauce quite captures the devotion of its intended audience in the same way. But what is it and where did it come from? How did it evolve? The answer takes us back to the 1960s and an unlikely place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.