The Fast Food Burger That Has Dolly Parton Singing Its Praises

Celebrities are just like us. They like to cook and eat. Some even admit to loving meals from fast-food restaurant chains. Anthony Bourdain's favorite LA restaurant was an unexpected choice, but In-N-Out burger lovers will easily understand why he called the quick service spot his favorite. It was also the one fast food chain Julia Child couldn't get enough of. Well, Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country, is throwing her hat into the celebrity ring of favorite fast food and revealed to Today she is a fan of Burger King's Whopper.

While giving readers a rundown of her comfort foods, the "9 to 5" singer quipped, "And, of course, I like those Whoppers at Burger King, that's always been my favorite." This burger has remained a cornerstone of the menu for the King of these handheld meals. When Burger King opened its doors at its first eatery in Miami in 1957, the Whopper sold for a mere 37 cents. Today, it's a little pricier than that, but the flame-grilled beef patty, topped with tangy pickles, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions, and finished with creamy mayo is still a fast food favorite.