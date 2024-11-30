The Fast Food Burger That Has Dolly Parton Singing Its Praises
Celebrities are just like us. They like to cook and eat. Some even admit to loving meals from fast-food restaurant chains. Anthony Bourdain's favorite LA restaurant was an unexpected choice, but In-N-Out burger lovers will easily understand why he called the quick service spot his favorite. It was also the one fast food chain Julia Child couldn't get enough of. Well, Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country, is throwing her hat into the celebrity ring of favorite fast food and revealed to Today she is a fan of Burger King's Whopper.
While giving readers a rundown of her comfort foods, the "9 to 5" singer quipped, "And, of course, I like those Whoppers at Burger King, that's always been my favorite." This burger has remained a cornerstone of the menu for the King of these handheld meals. When Burger King opened its doors at its first eatery in Miami in 1957, the Whopper sold for a mere 37 cents. Today, it's a little pricier than that, but the flame-grilled beef patty, topped with tangy pickles, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions, and finished with creamy mayo is still a fast food favorite.
Burger King's Whopper is a fan-favorite
The Grammy Award-winning artist is not the only celeb to profess an allegiance to Burger King's eponymous menu item. The boyfriend of another artist who got her start in country music is also a lover of this chain. Taylor Swift's partner, Travis Kelce, spilled the tea on his podcast "The Heights" and said that he, too, likes Burger King burgers, as does his brother Jason.
But Dolly Parton's burger affections are not limited to Burger King. She got a little giddy when she shared In-N-Out is making its way to her home state of Tennessee. She told Today, "Those two are my favorite, the Animal-Style In-N-Out burger and the Whopper from Burger King." Hopefully, she knows the best time in the week to go to In-N-Out to miss long lines is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Parton also let it slip that she is partial to Krispy Kreme donuts, a chain she collaborated with on a limited edition release of "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection"