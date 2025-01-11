What Grade Of Meat Does Wendy's Use In Its Burgers?

Wendy's burgers are a popular fast food favorite. Good in a pinch and even better late at night, Wendy's is one of the most recognizable fast-food chains in the world. Sure, it's known for its fresh, never-frozen beef patties and iconic square-shaped burgers (even in its new Krabby Patty meal) — but have you ever wondered about the quality of the beef they use?

According to Wendy's website, they source beef with "high-quality grades, such as Prime or Choice," and work with industry experts, including the Wendy's Animal Welfare Council, to source their beef responsibly. But what exactly does "Choice" mean? It's a little broader than you'd think when you look into it.

In the United States, beef is categorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) into various grades based on factors like marbling, tenderness, and the animal's age. There's Prime, which is the highest quality. Then, there's Choice, which is slightly less marbled than Prime but still very good quality. It is widely available in supermarkets and often used by fast food chains and restaurants. Select is leaner and less tender than Choice, with minimal marbling, and (finally) Standard and Commercial are lower grades typically used in processed products.