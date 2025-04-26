The Genius Big Mac Ordering Trick For A Bigger, Fresher Burger

The Big Mac is one of the most iconic menu items in the fast food industry; it's also one of the oldest fast food menu items you can still order today, having been added to the chain's national menu in 1968. While its size is one aspect that makes it such an attractive option, some hungry diners have found an ordering trick to make the Big Mac even bigger, as well as fresher.

There already exists a hack for getting a bigger Big Mac from McDonald's, which involves ordering the sandwich and requesting the beef patties be replaced with the patties used for the Quarter Pounder sandwich. This new trick involves doing the opposite: Ordering the Double Quarter Pounder and dressing it like a Big Mac. In a TikTok video, Amateur Chef specifies that you want to put in a few special requests when placing your order: Add a bun to the middle, replace the ketchup and mustard with Big Mac sauce, substitute diced onion instead of the sliced onions, and add shredded lettuce.

In a Reddit post for McDonald's employees, commenters noted that ordering a Double Quarter Pounder to be made like a Big Mac is easier for the staff to ring up on the register than ordering a Big Mac with quarter-pound meat patties. It's also cheaper because you won't be paying for the Big Mac plus the additional cost of the meat.

