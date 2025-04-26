The Genius Big Mac Ordering Trick For A Bigger, Fresher Burger
The Big Mac is one of the most iconic menu items in the fast food industry; it's also one of the oldest fast food menu items you can still order today, having been added to the chain's national menu in 1968. While its size is one aspect that makes it such an attractive option, some hungry diners have found an ordering trick to make the Big Mac even bigger, as well as fresher.
There already exists a hack for getting a bigger Big Mac from McDonald's, which involves ordering the sandwich and requesting the beef patties be replaced with the patties used for the Quarter Pounder sandwich. This new trick involves doing the opposite: Ordering the Double Quarter Pounder and dressing it like a Big Mac. In a TikTok video, Amateur Chef specifies that you want to put in a few special requests when placing your order: Add a bun to the middle, replace the ketchup and mustard with Big Mac sauce, substitute diced onion instead of the sliced onions, and add shredded lettuce.
In a Reddit post for McDonald's employees, commenters noted that ordering a Double Quarter Pounder to be made like a Big Mac is easier for the staff to ring up on the register than ordering a Big Mac with quarter-pound meat patties. It's also cheaper because you won't be paying for the Big Mac plus the additional cost of the meat.
Why the Big Mac is bigger and fresher with this ordering trick
The most obvious difference between a Big Mac and a Double Quarter Pounder that makes the burger bigger with this ordering trick is that McDonald's doesn't use the same type of beef patty for all of its burgers. Most of the burgers on its menu, including the Big Mac, are made with 1.6-ounce ground beef patties. However, the Quarter Pounder and Double Quarter Pounder are the only sandwiches on the menu made with 4 ounces of ground beef in each patty. By comparison, a standard Big Mac would have just over 3 ounces of beef, while a Double Quarter Pounder dressed like a Big Mac would have 8 ounces of beef.
Another major difference is that the ground beef patties for most McDonald's burgers are flash-frozen to seal in the freshness. In contrast, the Quarter Pounder and Double Quarter Pounder patties are always fresh and refrigerated. In a TikTok posted by a McDonald's employee, you can see the different labels on the boxes in which the meat is shipped. One is designated "10:1 pure beef hamburgers" and "keep frozen," while the other is labeled "4:1 pure beef hamburger patties" and "keep refrigerated." Some McDonald's customers say that they can taste the difference between the two, which may be because the ice crystals that form during the freezing process can alter the flavor and texture of meat. Plus, the flash-frozen burgers can take two to three weeks to be served.