7 Arby's Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

I honestly had no idea that Arby's sells a turkey sandwich, so I was surprised to see this on the menu and figured it was worth investigating. This sandwich comes with slices of turkey, bacon, lettuce, parmesan peppercorn ranch, red onion, tomato, and cheddar on honey wheat bread. The honey wheat bread appeared to be untoasted, which was fine by me because it was still strong enough to keep everything well-contained.

I was happy with the amount of turkey in this sandwich. It felt like just the right amount — any less would've felt stingy, and any more would've been overkill. The biggest issue with this sandwich for me was the bacon, which was hard to bite through. Don't get me wrong: I'm a fan of crispy bacon. But the bacon slices in this sandwich seemed like they had been a tad overcooked, and then stored or left in a warmer for so long that they practically hardened into stone. Arby's should definitely learn the best ways to cook bacon and take some notes.

The lettuce was so limp and lifeless that it served absolutely no purpose, and the same goes for the sliced tomato. On the plus side, the honey wheat bread was hearty and fluffy. Had the bacon been cooked properly and the veggies been fresher, this would have landed a little higher in this ranking.