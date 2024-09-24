What Really Makes McDonald's Big Mac So Delicious?

As cultural icons go, you don't get much bigger than the Big Mac. Perhaps the most well-known burger in the world, that was originally created for steel workers, this McDonald's sandwich has been a regular order for millions of people ever since it first made its way onto the chain's national menu in 1968. Nowadays, approximately 550 million Big Macs are sold in the United States every year, which means that McDonald's is churning out 17 of its burgers every single second. The reason it's so popular? Because it just tastes really, really good.

With the Big Mac, McDonald's achieved the unachievable: A burger that feels big and yet manageable, satisfying without being too hefty, and flavorful without being overwhelming. It did this by perfectly refining its dimensions and flavor elements, with its beef patties, cheese, and its famous special sauce all providing specific taste notes. What goes into making each of these ingredients, though — and how do they come together in perfect harmony? As someone who's eaten hundreds of Big Macs in my time, and has spent more time than I'd care to admit examining exactly what goes into making it so delicious, I took it upon myself to investigate precisely why this burger tastes so good.