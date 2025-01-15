Reba McEntire Can't Get Enough Of This Classic Fast Food Item

Reba McEntire is very clear that her favorite fast food dish is tater tots. She's famous for handing out baskets of the crunchy barrels of shredded potato to her team on "The Voice," and her boyfriend's nickname for her is even Tater Tot. They even spent a Valentine's Day date at a Sonic Drive In, the home of their favorite tots, which inspired a collaboration with Sonic for Valentine's Day 2024 with its Reba's Sweetheart Deal. The deal included a cheeseburger, a chocolate-covered strawberry shake, and, yes, tots.

While promoting her book, "Not That Fancy," on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," she told him her favorite recipe for tater tots: "You get in your car. And you put it in reverse. Get out of the garage and drive down the road, and you find your nearest Sonic," she instructed Meyers.

In case anyone is confused, she (thankfully) went into more detail: "Pull in the entrance, not the exit. And you pull in one of them little slots, and you push that red button and you say, 'Can I have me some tater tots?' And I hope they don't say 'We're out.'" Hopefully, this helps you get some of her favorite side dish, which has as deep of roots in America as Reba herself.