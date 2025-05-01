7 Kirkland Dairy Products To Buy And 5 To Avoid, According To Customers
One of the many benefits of having a membership at Costco is gaining access to its extensive catalog of Kirkland Signature store-brand products. These products are not only generally superior in quality, but they're quite inexpensive compared with their brand-name alternatives. While there are many reasons Costco's Kirkland Signature products are so cheap, one that's key in terms of price and quality is that it's selective about the products it opts to make. This translates to greater investment into research and development, ensuring what you're getting is worth your money.
Despite this diligence, there are still some hits and misses among the products sold under this label. Among the more popular Kirkland Signature grocery items that you may want to start grabbing at Costco are its dairy products, but with so many to choose from, all sold in bulk, it can be helpful to know which are worth buying and which you should probably avoid. In an attempt at sorting through all of these, I pored through product details and reviews, and used some of my own experience as a chef as a litmus test of their value and quality. Read on to find out which Kirkland Signature dairy products to buy and which to avoid.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream
While homemade whipped cream is generally superior in flavor and texture to any store-bought variety, let's be honest, it's labor-intensive and messy to make, and sometimes you need some in a pinch. For this reason, many of us opt for the more convenient choice of canned whipped cream, particularly when hosting a large gathering. When it comes to canned varieties, the Real Heavy Whipped Cream from Kirkland Signature is always a crowd-pleaser.
This whipped cream is sweetened and sold in packages containing three cans, which seems like a lot, but chances are you will go through it all before they spoil, as long as the cans are properly stored in the back of the refrigerator. Most canned whipped cream will last for a couple of weeks after opening, and unopened cans can generally be used even after the expiration date.
When it comes to reviews, a round-up of whipped creams in Southern Living gave this one positive notes for authentic flavor and sturdy texture. One TikTok user also mentions, "Costco's Kirkland brand whipped cream tastes nearly identical to Starbucks whipped cream!" adding, "I have goosebumps everywhere" on finding this out.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature MIlk
If you have a large family and drink a lot of milk, the idea of buying it in bulk from Costco may be appealing. That said, you may want to think twice before doing so, not because there is anything wrong with it, but because the containers have a design quirk that makes the milk virtually impossible to pour.
In 2008, the company redesigned its milk jugs with a square shape that was intended to streamline the packing and shipping process, which makes sense from a logistical perspective. What consumers have discovered, though, is that it's quite challenging to pour the milk out of the container without some of it spilling. However, some think the issue is overblown, with one Reddit user quipping, "Are you pouring from a ladder?" and another offering some more helpful advice, suggesting to "leave the cup on the counter and pour With the jug at cup level— like hold the milk over the floor not the counter."
Kirkland brand milk may have another issue that has kept consumers away from its reduced-fat milk, namely the presence of dark specks in it. There are some logical theories for this, which mostly point to the use of powdered milk in reduced-fat milk products that sometimes becomes scorched during the dehydration process. Still, some people are quick to point out that this appears to be a Costco-specific problem and recommend steering away from it.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk
Again, if you're trying to keep milk in stock for a large family, but are wary of the regular Kirkland Signature brand variety, it also offers an organic option that's sold in a couple of different forms, individual 8-ounce cartons, which are available in an 18-count pack, and half gallon cartons, which come three to a pack. This is excellent value for certified organic milk that has a stellar reputation.
One reason you may opt for this organic milk is that it's UHT pasteurized; UHT milk is pasteurized at ultra-high temperature and tends to last much longer than milk pasteurized at the lower temperatures normally used. The standard temperature used to pasteurize milk is 161 degrees Fahrenheit. UHT pasteurized milk is sterilized at 280 degrees Fahrenheit and packaged into aseptic containers, ensuring it's safe from microbes and far more shelf-stable.
Though some consumers find the flavor of UHT pasteurized milk to be a little "cooked" tasting, others love it. For Costco's organic milk, in particular, one Reddit user notes, "My daughter much prefers the taste of the organic milk and always has." Another echoes this sentiment stating "Tastes better and lasts longer, don't care about the organic status."
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Cream Cheese
If you're an avid baker, it may seem like a great idea to stock up on cream cheese at Costco. The Kirkland Signature brand variety is sold in a package containing six blocks, which is superb value. That said, there may be a reason you'll want to forego this deal this next holiday season.
Several online reviews of this cream cheese have noted its poor texture. In a Reddit thread, one user points out "The cream cheese would not mix in with the eggs, mixing and mixing did nothing, the cream cheese was just smaller lumps suspended in the eggs." Others chimed in, agreeing, noting the texture is "way off" and "wrong."
As a Philadelphia purist, I delved into the ingredients of both to see what might be the culprit, and noted that the Kirkland Signature brand contains three types of emulsifiers, namely guar gum, carob bean gum, and xanthan gum. Philadelphia cream cheese only contains carob bean gum. These gums are typically added to help lend viscosity, stabilize, and otherwise improve the texture of the cream cheese, but if too much is added, the result can be too much gelling. This results in a product that's dense and gummy, which is likely the issue with this cream cheese. For my money, stick with Philadelphia.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella
If you love fresh mozzarella like I do, and put it on everything, the Kirkland Signature variety is a must-buy. The size may be a deterrent for some, as it comes in a vacuum-sealed two-pack, but fresh mozzarella can be frozen, especially if you plan on cooking it.
As far as reviews for this mozzarella are concerned, I have seen several mixed reviews on Reddit threads, with some saying it's not salty enough, has a different taste than other domestically-produced brands, or seemed like it had spoiled by the time they ate it. Personally though, having eaten and made my own my fair share of fresh mozzarella both in the U.S. and in Italy, I'd argue that this is as good as anything you might find at other grocery stores.
While it is less salty than other mozzarella cheeses, I don't mind this, especially for use in a Caprese salad, where I like to use unique finishing salts and want them to really shine. The texture of this cheese is quite delicate, rather than more dense, and its flavor is quite milky, which to some can equal "sour."
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Shredded Cheese
Costco sells a number of different varieties of pre-shredded cheeses under the Kirkland Signature store-brand label, including a Mexican Style Four Cheese Blend, Mild Cheddar, Cheddar Jack, and Mozzarella. These are certainly convenient, affordable, and a good value, as they come in 2.5-pound bags, two at a time, but there are mixed opinions online as to their quality. Several people on Reddit note that these don't melt well in recipes, including one who mentions, "I'm literally chewing on little string cheesy things after adding it to boiling sauce."
While the idea of using pre-shredded cheese for recipes like mac and cheese or quesadillas seems like a good one, there are a number of reasons why many, including myself, recommend against it, regardless of the brand. All shredded cheese, including these options from Costco, are coated in an anti-caking agent, in this case, potato starch, which prevents the cheese from sticking together in the bag. This anti-caking agent is also a death wish for any melting aspirations shredded cheese may have, as it tends to result in grainy, gritty, clumps, rather than something that's smooth, creamy, and has a nice pull. It's always a better option to purchase blocks and shred these fresh, as needed, either using a box grater or a food processor with a shredding or grating disc attached.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Butter
Costco's Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Butter has sent shockwaves through TikTok and all across social media. This butter is a product of New Zealand and is made from 95% grass-fed milk. Grass-fed butter is typically appreciated by bakers and foodies alike for its distinctive flavor, color, and higher levels of good fats, vitamins, and minerals.
This one is no exception. It was included in the New York Times Wirecutter round-up of best butters, where it was a top pick in the "butters for eating" category. This butter was heralded as a great choice for cheese lovers, with a creamy texture and a grassy, yet funky, flavor. The folks on Reddit agree, saying that it compares well to fan-favorite Kerrygold, with the caveat that "It's got more water content than Kerrygold so I wouldn't use it for certain types of baking or candy-making if the recipe specifically calls for European style butter."
Additionally, this butter is only sold in salted form, not unsalted, which is problematic for bakers, as most recipes call for unsalted butter. That said, it performs beautifully for cooking, spreading on fresh bread, or in recipes that call specifically for salted butter. If you're concerned with the quantity you need to purchase, this butter can easily be frozen for later use as long as it's double-wrapped in a plastic freezer bag to prevent degradation in texture and flavor.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Though Costco does tend to be consistent when it comes to cheese, the Kirkland Signature Sharp Cheddar is hit or miss when it comes to reviews and I wasn't overly impressed with it. One Reddit user notes "The Kirkland Brand cheddar cheese tastes weird," while another one found it flavorless. While I do think it has a taste, it just isn't anything to write home about.
Sharp cheddar should differ from mild cheddar because of the longer aging process. As the cheese ages, it loses moisture, which can result in an almost crystallized, hard, and crumbly texture, similar to a good-quality Parmesan cheese. Additionally, its flavor should evolve to be more pungent, with intense tanginess, nuttiness, and umami-rich flavor.
This cheese had a flavor that was so mild it was almost indiscernible, save for a hint of funkiness that I didn't mind, but may be off-putting to some. Where I really felt this cheese was lacking was in texture. It was almost plasticky and stuck to my knife, and the roof of my mouth, like glue. While it might be serviceable in mac and cheese or a broccoli cheddar soup recipe, I'd opt for a different brand.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Often, Costco will form partnerships with well-recognized and beloved brands to manufacture their products under the Kirkland Signature label. This is the case with its Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which is produced by California-based Humboldt Creamery.
This ice cream has been dubbed "the GOAT" by many consumers, who revel in its texture and flavor. One Reddit user says, "the texture is borderline cold stone texture. It's creamy, thick, sweet enough but not overly sweet." Another commenter had a more unorthodox way of consuming it that was equally as successful, but made me question whether the ice cream made the recipe or the recipe made the ice cream; on another Reddit thread, they wrote, "I live in a weed legal state and recently picked up infused root beer. That Kirkland vanilla and Mary Jones was 100/100." However you eat it, you may appreciate the fact that this ice cream is made from premium, organic ingredients, though it does contain carob bean gum and guar gum, which likely contribute to its incredibly rich texture.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter
Some Costco members may be avoiding the Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter after almost 80,000 pounds of it were recalled last October because of a failure to include mandatory allergen labeling (indicating the product contains milk), but this isn't the only reason you may want to think twice about purchasing it. This butter consistently receives complaints about its inferiority, especially when it comes to baking.
A majority of these complaints appear to reflect a similar issue, notably that the butter seemingly has too much moisture in it and waters down recipes they've been making consistently for years. One Reddit user explains, "I thought I was losing my ability to bake, as I started noticing that cookies I baked for years were turning out different the past couple of years," while elsewhere on Reddit, another had similar issues while making a pie crust, saying, "that crust would not hold up! 2 batches just crumbly and could not get it to roll. Went to store got different butter.....and what do you know.....same recipe, worked again." The bottom line is that while this butter may be fine for spreading on toast in the morning, you may want to forego it for your special batch of holiday cookies or favorite pie recipe.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt
Another product that many believe is likely made by a major brand, namely Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy, is the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt. This yogurt is made with rBST-free milk, which means milk from cows that have not been treated with recombinant bovine somatotropin, a type of growth hormone that enhances milk production. This growth hormone has been banned by the European Union and Canada over safety fears, though is considered safe by the American Cancer Society. That said, many consumers have switched their dairy consumption habits over to r-BST-free options out of concern for lack of conclusive data as to its potential risks.
When it comes to reviews, folks are adamant about comparing Kirkland with Fage. While this is valid, it's important to note that this is a fat-free Greek yogurt, so any comparisons would have to be made with the Fage Total 0%, not its full-fat version. That said, the most common comments are that Fage is thicker and not quite as tart, but the value of the Kirkland variety cannot be beaten. I happen to agree with this Reddit user who mentions, "Kirkland is fine for savory/sharpness. I like it in dips, savory, sour cream type recipes. If you want rich/sweet you need Fage or any yogurt with fat." Additionally, if you want to improve the texture of this yogurt, you can easily strain it through a cheesecloth, which will thicken it and make it less watery.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano Straveccho
If you know anything about Parmesan cheese, you may be aware that a majority of the stuff sold in the U.S. is not actually the real deal. Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano comes from the regions of Parma, Reggio Emilia, and Modena, and must be marked with a D.O.P. stamp. The one sold in blocks under the Kirkland Signature brand is indeed the real deal, and it is as good as it gets.
The Italian Company Behind Costco's Popular Parmigiano Reggiano is none other than the legendary Formaggi Zanetti, which has been producing fine-quality aged cheese using milk sourced exclusively from Italian suppliers since the late 1900s. This particular Parmesan cheese is aged for over 36 months and boasts all the qualities that make real Parmesan cheese so delectable. Its texture is hard, almost crystallized, with an addictive crunchiness that begins to melt on your tongue as it heats up. The flavor is salty, sharp, nutty, and complex. Though I prefer grating this cheese myself, you can also purchase it pre-shredded. It isn't as good as the block, as it's coated with an anti-caking agent, but it's still superior to any other grated variety.
How we selected which Kirkland Signature dairy products to buy and which to avoid
To determine the Kirkland Signature dairy products worth buying and which to avoid, I relied on a number of different criteria. First, I'm a regular shopper at Costco and I do purchase many of these products myself. When relevant, I relied on my own observations. I'm also a professional chef, so where applicable, I used my expertise to reiterate factors that may contribute to why I would or would not recommend an item.
To find other opinions, I also scoured the internet and social media for any rankings or reviews that spoke favorably or unfavorably about a particular product. Though these can be subjective, I searched for patterns and common complaints or raves. While I did find a number of posts that were more than a year old, I tried to focus on those that were written or uploaded within the past year to account for any changes in products or recent issues.