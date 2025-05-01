7 Kirkland Dairy Products To Buy And 5 To Avoid, According To Customers

One of the many benefits of having a membership at Costco is gaining access to its extensive catalog of Kirkland Signature store-brand products. These products are not only generally superior in quality, but they're quite inexpensive compared with their brand-name alternatives. While there are many reasons Costco's Kirkland Signature products are so cheap, one that's key in terms of price and quality is that it's selective about the products it opts to make. This translates to greater investment into research and development, ensuring what you're getting is worth your money.

Advertisement

Despite this diligence, there are still some hits and misses among the products sold under this label. Among the more popular Kirkland Signature grocery items that you may want to start grabbing at Costco are its dairy products, but with so many to choose from, all sold in bulk, it can be helpful to know which are worth buying and which you should probably avoid. In an attempt at sorting through all of these, I pored through product details and reviews, and used some of my own experience as a chef as a litmus test of their value and quality. Read on to find out which Kirkland Signature dairy products to buy and which to avoid.