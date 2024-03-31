12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Whipped Cream

When you purchase ingredients for your whipped cream, you might not look too closely at the label because cream is just cream, right? Not exactly. Different types are distinguished by their milk fat percentage, which plays a massive role in how your whipped cream will turn out. The higher the milk fat amount, the more structure the final product has. To be precise, the FDA states that heavy cream (also known as heavy whipping cream) has 36% or more milk fat, while whipping cream (or light whipping cream) has between 30% and 36%.

So, what does this mean for you? Well, if you plan on making an extraordinarily detailed dessert with whipped cream as decoration, using light whipping cream might set you up for a disaster. Instead of pretty piped rosettes, you'll have thick whipped puddles on your hands, as light cream won't be able to hold such a complex structure. Light whipping cream is best for things like peaches and cream, where you can eat it by the spoonful. It's incredibly silky, creamy, and soft after you whip it.

If you're unsure of the best option for your situation, think about whether the whipped cream is critical to the food's presentation, if you'll be eating it right away, and what kind of texture you prefer. All of these factors are important to consider.