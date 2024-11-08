Costco Is Recalling Almost 80,000 Pounds Of Butter. Here's What You Need To Know
Milk is one of eight foods that can cause serious allergic reactions, which is why it's so important for such products to be labeled properly. When food labels don't meet these standards, the consequences can be dire. That's exactly what happened with the recent FDA recall on Costco's Kirkland Signature brand of butter, under the store's private label.
The recall was initiated in early October 2024 because, although cream is listed as an ingredient, not all of the Kirkland Signature butter packages had the "Contains Milk" allergen warning on the label. As of November 7, the FDA updated the recall classification to Class II, which indicates a situation that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
Which Kirkland Signature butter products are affected?
Many Costco food recalls continue to haunt the brand, and the butter affected by this one came from Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC in Texas and was only distributed throughout that state. It includes 900 cases of the 4- and 16-ounce Kirkland Signature salted sweet cream butter, which totals 32,400 pounds (specific lot numbers are available via the FDA), as well as 1,300 cases of the 4- and 16-ounce Kirkland Signature unsalted sweet cream butter, which amounts to 46,800 pounds (whose lot numbers are also supplied by the FDA) — all with "Best Buy" dates ranging from February 22, 2025, to March 29, 2025.
The FDA hasn't issued specific instructions on what to do with the grass-fed Costco butter that sent shockwaves through TikTok for Texas customers who have it in their refrigerators. However, standard procedure is to not use the product or open it. Instead, either dispose of the item or return it to your local store for a refund.