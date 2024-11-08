Costco Is Recalling Almost 80,000 Pounds Of Butter. Here's What You Need To Know

Milk is one of eight foods that can cause serious allergic reactions, which is why it's so important for such products to be labeled properly. When food labels don't meet these standards, the consequences can be dire. That's exactly what happened with the recent FDA recall on Costco's Kirkland Signature brand of butter, under the store's private label.

The recall was initiated in early October 2024 because, although cream is listed as an ingredient, not all of the Kirkland Signature butter packages had the "Contains Milk" allergen warning on the label. As of November 7, the FDA updated the recall classification to Class II, which indicates a situation that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."