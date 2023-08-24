The Italian Company Behind Costco's Popular Parmigiano-Reggiano

For many Costco members, the chain's Parmigiano-Reggiano is a must-buy for every shopping trip. This type of cheese is known for its strict DOP standards for sourcing and production, but the big box retailer makes an affordable version that delivers for family dinner nights or frequent indulgers of classic pasta recipes. Costco's blocks of Parmigiano-Reggiano are large, and fans of the cheese seem to agree on its quality online. Plus, there's just something special about grating your own cheese in lieu of shaking it out of a can.

But with all that goes into upholding the DOP standards, it might not come as a surprise that Costco's Kirkland Signature brand isn't producing this cheese hailing from northern Italy. Instead, the product is sourced from the Italian brand Formaggi Zanetti. While you might not be familiar with the company name, chances are you've eaten some of this big brand's cheeses before. Formaggi Zanetti boasts a large catalog of customers — so here's a little bit of the history behind the Costco cheese you love.