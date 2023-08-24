The Italian Company Behind Costco's Popular Parmigiano-Reggiano
For many Costco members, the chain's Parmigiano-Reggiano is a must-buy for every shopping trip. This type of cheese is known for its strict DOP standards for sourcing and production, but the big box retailer makes an affordable version that delivers for family dinner nights or frequent indulgers of classic pasta recipes. Costco's blocks of Parmigiano-Reggiano are large, and fans of the cheese seem to agree on its quality online. Plus, there's just something special about grating your own cheese in lieu of shaking it out of a can.
But with all that goes into upholding the DOP standards, it might not come as a surprise that Costco's Kirkland Signature brand isn't producing this cheese hailing from northern Italy. Instead, the product is sourced from the Italian brand Formaggi Zanetti. While you might not be familiar with the company name, chances are you've eaten some of this big brand's cheeses before. Formaggi Zanetti boasts a large catalog of customers — so here's a little bit of the history behind the Costco cheese you love.
The history behind Formaggi Zanetti
Currently, Formaggi Zanetti is the largest exporter of Italian cheeses in the world. Founder Guido Zanetti started the business at the end of the 19th century. After years of operating as a local chain in Italy, the company began overseas production in 1948. Despite its huge growth over the years, the company notes on its website that it still sources exclusively from local Italian milk suppliers.
The packaging of Costco's Parmigiano-Reggiano indicates that it is aged for 24 months before hitting the shelves and bears an official Protected Designation of Origin stamp declaring it an authentic product. Formaggi Zanetti curates its selection of aged cheeses, and the brand currently produces 14 other hard cheeses aside from Parmigiano-Reggiano, including Provoloni, Pecorini, and Malga Bianca, to name a few. Because of its high quality, the Formaggi Zanetti Parmigiano-Reggiano remains a popular pick at Costco. If you've yet to give it a try, here's what some customers have to say about the product.
Fans share their thoughts
For those that are unfamiliar with the flavors of Parmigiano-Reggiano, the cheese is known for its crumbly texture and sharp taste — and Formaggi Zanetti seems to deliver on expectations. Reviewers at America's Test Kitchen recommend Costco's product for its high quality and low cost, noting that its $10.99 price tag is tough to beat. And other customers seem to agree across the board.
One commenter on Youtube praised the quality of the cheese, saying that it's the only form of Parmesan they'll buy and that Costco is the place to get it from, thanks to its low price. Another agreed, calling the Kirkland Parmigiano-Reggiano the "best deal." One other Youtube review of the cheese was met with similar comments, with one user even dubbing the Kirkland Parmigiano-Reggiano their favorite cheese of all. Another user complimented the texture of the cheese and claimed that it shredded nicely.
So there you have it. As with many products at Costco, the Parmigiano-Reggiano can help you save big while still indulging. If you're intrigued, give the Kirkland Parmigiano-Reggiano, courtesy of Formaggi Zanetti, a try.